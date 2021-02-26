Meri Brown posts another cryptic message, says she’s struggling, hurting, stuck in her head

Meri Brown of Sister Wives. Pic credit: TLC

Meri Brown shared an ambiguous post to Instagram on Thursday.

In her pic, she is sitting in her home, with plentiful sunshine permeating her many windows and a beautiful forest backdrop in the background.

She had a slight smile and wore a cozy maroon camouflage jacket, printed shirt underneath, and distressed jeans.

Meri had a long-winded caption to go along with her pic. She started by saying, “the last couples [sic] days I’ve been in my head.”

She also went on to say that she’s struggling, hurting, and frustrated.

Many of Meri’s followers were positive and supportive in their remarks, but just as many were critical of her, focusing on her relationship with Kody.

Meri had a lot to say in her post, her complete caption reading, “They say when you’re stuck, get out of yourself. Give, serve, love, do something for someone else. The last couple days I’ve been in my head. It’s been about ME. Why I’m struggling, why I’m hurting, why I’m frustrated, whatever the emotions happen to be at any given moment. I even have felt like I need to STAY here in these emotions and work through them.”

She then added an anecdote about how she tackled her “roller coaster ride of emotions” that morning.

“I have a typical morning routine, work out, listen to whatever personal development or positive motivation audio that I happen to be in the middle of while getting ready for my day,” she wrote. “Today was no different, and through it, I found myself thinking, snap out of it sister! (Don’t worry, I always do, life is a roller coaster ride of emotions, right? And that’s ok just fyi! Nothing is wrong with you!) So I did, I remembered that little bright spot in my life, sent a text, made a plan, and am looking forward to the sweetness I get to enjoy!”

Meri is most likely referring to her daughter, Mariah, who have been on good terms with each other lately. She added that focusing on others helps her get out of a bad headspace.

“For me, it’s about getting out of myself, not staying in the emotion. It’s about acknowledging that it’s there, and then letting it go. (I know, easier said than done. Still working on that letting go part lol!) I do so much better when I don’t focus on me, but what happiness I can bring to someone. Call it getting my mind off it, call it avoiding the subject, call it what you will, but for me, I call it success,” she concluded.

There are plenty of reasons to assume that the emotions in Meri’s post come from her marriage (or lack thereof) to Kody Brown.

Rumors have circulated for years that Meri and Kody were on the rocks

This season has those rumors proven true, as Kody admitted to the state of their relationship.

Kody explained that he and Meri are in an “amiable relationship” but that they’ve been “literally separated” for four or five years.

Meri, however, told ET that she and Kody were in fact, still together, saying they’ve “never parted.” Now that Kody let the cat out of the bag, perhaps Meri feels comfortable opening up about the truth.

Meri often shares vague posts on social media, having fans wondering if she’s implying that she’s struggling in her relationship with Kody.

Kody and Meri have a long history together.

The two married in April 1990 and later welcomed fellow sister wives Janelle in 1993, Christine in 1994, and Robyn in 2010.

She was Kody’s first and only legal wife until 2014, when she and Kody divorced legally to allow him to formally adopt fourth wife Robyn’s three children from a previous marriage.

In 2015, shortly before her legal divorce from Kody, Meri was involved in a catfish scandal online. The catfish incident further divided her and Kody as well as the entire family.

Meri was frequently seen losing her composure on the show when talking about her relationships with Kody and his three other wives.

She frequently discusses her friends, traveling, her LuLaRoe business, and her bed and breakfast, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn. She doesn’t often directly address her and Kody’s relationship, leaving fans to make their own assumptions.

Fans of the show eagerly await the remaining episodes this season to see how it all unfolds.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.