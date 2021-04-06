Sister Wives: Robyn Brown says it’s hard to see where Kody is at, admits they all need to ‘do better’

Robyn thinks it’s hard to see Kody suffering. Pic credit: TLC

Kody Brown’s fourth wife, Robyn, said that it’s hard to see her husband where he is right now in his marriage struggles, and thinks that she and the other sister wives need to “do better.”

During the family’s Sunday night live-tweets, Robyn was one of only two wives to join Kody. Meri was absent for the second week in a row and Christine has not yet joined the other spouses, after recently hinting at her own “rough relationship” with Kody.

Robyn’s last tweet of the night read, “It is so hard to see where Kody is at right now but I know we all need to do better and work harder on our relationships with each other.”

It seemed that the 42-year-old mom of five was empathizing with her husband of 11 years with her statement. But she didn’t publicly empathize with Meri. She told her followers that she didn’t want to speak about Kody and Meri’s relationship earlier this week.

So where is Kody ‘at’ right now?

This week’s episode revealed some candid insight about the true state of Kody and Meri’s dissolved marriage.

Many viewers found the scenes hard to watch as Kody rejected Meri’s attempts to flirt with him and acted extremely cold toward his wife of 31 years. Kody even admitted that he’s withholding romance and sex from Meri.

Robyn admitted in her tweet that “we all need to do better and word harder on our relationships with each other.” Kody and his wives have all been more outspoken this season about the state of their family’s separation and lack of communication.

The family has been separated since leaving Utah for Las Vegas

The Browns have lived in four separate homes since they moved from Lehi, Utah to Las Vegas, Nevada. They became even more disconnected after moving the family again, finally settling outside of Flagstaff, Arizona.

Quarantining due to the pandemic has seemingly loosened their connectedness even more and it’s rare that the family gets together under one roof these days.

Kody admitted that he isn’t happy with plural marriage any longer, and some of his wives have hinted at the same sentiment.

Robyn’s followers had their own opinions about the state of Kody’s marriage to Meri and Robyn’s reaction to it.

One fan of the show told Robyn that she has it easy compared to the other wives, especially Meri.

“Relationships have ups & downs, but nowhere near what you all have going on. You are sitting pretty now, so it is easy to be positive. You have him to yourself most of the time, he’s willing to discuss having a baby with you, & he never talks to you the way he does Meri….”

Another of Robyn’s followers used sarcasm to drive across their point.

They said, “Poor Cody, the guy with 4 woman who do everything at his beg and call. If Cody wants to pick up and move and disrupt how many lives it’s all good.. No it’s not poor Cody.”

Another fan of the show thought that airing Kody and Meri’s intimate relationship struggles was too much for tv.

“I know Robyn it was painful to watch. Bruuuuuuuutal. Honestly I almost feel like it was too personal to air. Too far. Too personal. Too sad.”

Sister Wives fans have mixed feelings about Robyn

Robyn gets a lot of slack from viewers, who often accuse her of crying to get her way with Kody and some have even speculated that she is plotting to become Kody’s only wife.

Others see Robyn as the peacemaker in the family. Coming into an established family as the fourth wife couldn’t have been easy, but it was Robyn’s choice, nonetheless.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.