Robyn Brown didn’t want to comment on Meri and Kody’s relationship, but Sister Wives fans did

Robyn Brown didn’t want to comment on Meri and Kody’s relationship. Pic credit: TLC

Robyn Brown joined her husband Kody for their live-tweet during the new Sister Wives episode last night and she chose to remain tight-lipped about her husband’s relationship with his first wife, Meri.

However, Robyn’s followers had something to say about it.

Robyn tweeted, “Out of respect for Meri and Kody I don’t want to comment on their relationship. All I want to say is I support them both and I pray for them to figure out their issues.”

Meri and Kody’s relationship issues were at the forefront of last night’s episode

Viewers watched as Meri and Kody celebrated their “non-anniversary” after thirty years together. The couple was legally married for 24 years before they divorced to allow Kody to adopt Robyn’s children from her previous marriage.

Meri continually tried to flirt with Kody and repair their relationship, only to be met with Kody’s rejection. The couple has admitted their marriage is “dissolved,” but Meri said she isn’t giving up just yet and has said she’s at peace with how her life has turned out.

Although Robyn didn’t want to tweet about Meri and Kody’s relationship, she did speak to Us Weekly about their marriage recently in an interview. She admitted that the catfishing scandal caused a “significant” change in their marriage and said it was “very, very difficult” to watch.

Robyn didn’t comment on Meri and Kody’s relationship “out of respect” for them. Pic credit: @LuvgvsUwngs/Twitter

Although Robyn didn’t want to comment on Meri and Kody, her followers did

Many of Robyn’s followers disagreed with her not commenting on her sister wife and husband’s marriage struggles and they weren’t shy about voicing their opinions to her.

One follower had a few choice words and suggestions for Robyn’s husband of 11 years.

“Maybe tell your ass of a husband to start actually listening, and stop projecting his assumptions into the relationship. He constantly puts his words in Meri’s mouth, & that’s NOT what she is saying, it’s what HE is saying! And according to him it’s Meri who should court him?”

Robyn’s followers got candid in their comments. Pic credit: @LuvgvsUwngs/Twitter

Some accused Robyn of ruining Kody and Meri’s marriage and alleged unfair treatment from Kody

One of Robyn’s followers agreed that she shouldn’t comment on Kody and Meri’s relationship, but not for the same reason. They claimed that Robyn “disrupted” the family dynamic and got some things the other wives didn’t.

Some blamed Robyn for Meri and Kody’s marital problems. Pic credit: @LuvgvsUwngs/Twitter

They told Robyn, “Your [sic] right. you shouldn’t. Bcos their relationship wuld [sic] have been ok if she did not divorce him. That’s where the problems started 4 Meri, when u came to the family & totally disrupted the rules btwn Kody & wives. U got alot of what they didn’t. Honeymoon, lovely w dress, etc.”

Viewers might remember that Robyn’s wedding was a big celebration, including a big reception and a weeklong honeymoon.

Meri, Janelle and Christine had trouble dealing with their husband being away in California for 11 days with his newest wife.

Robyn receives a lot of flak from Sister Wives fans

Although Robyn often plays peacemaker among the five spouses, she catches a lot of heat from fans of the show. She recently admitted that she felt bad that Kody spent so much time at her house during the pandemic.

Each of Kody’s wives have voiced that when one of his relationships is suffering, they all suffer. Maybe Robyn thinks it’s best not to comment on Kody and Meri’s broken relationship, given that it’s already caught so much negative attention.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.