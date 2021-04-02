Meri and Kody Brown celebrate their ‘non-anniversary’ and admit they’re not a couple

Meri and Kody Brown admit they’re not a couple in this week’s episode of Sister Wives. Pic credit: TLC

In a new clip of this week’s episode of Sister Wives, Kody and Meri Brown celebrated their “non-anniversary” and finally admitted that they aren’t a couple.

During Kody’s couch confessional, he told cameras, “Meri and I haven’t seen each other a lot during the Covid, and Meri and I haven’t lived together, umm, since before we even left Las Vegas.”

Kody was likely referring to Meri’s catfishing scandal, which happened while the family was still living in Las Vegas. Not long ago, Meri admitted that Las Vegas was “good for the family.“

Meri and Kody recently disclosed that the catfish ordeal was the beginning of the end of their marriage.

Meri confirmed that she and Kody are ‘not a couple’

The estranged couple filmed the scene from their cell phones, as COVID-19 shut down their film crews. They drove together in the car when Meri said, “Here we are, celebrating our non-anniversary cuz we’re not a couple.”

She added, “But we’re in a family, and so, like, what are we? What are we? What are we celebrating? It’s just a funny situation. That’s all.”

Kody wanted clarification of Meri’s comments and asked her, “Is it funny or is it just odd?”

Meri clarified that she didn’t literally mean it was “funny,” and said that “it’s not funny, ha ha.”

For her turn on the confessional couch, Meri admitted that she Kody had always had “kind of an up-and-down relationship, but we’ve always kind of come back together. And it’s kind of weird, over the last five, six, seven years we really haven’t come back together.”

Meri and Kody aren’t on the same page

Meri said, “He knows that I want to really move forward with our relationship, and I know where he stands, which is, ‘we’re just gonna take this really, really, really slow.”

Back in the car together, Meri told Kody, “Today is our anniversary. You and I have not been out together since last year’s anniversary, which is fine, I mean it is what it is.”

Kody spoke up and said, “Yeah, that’s an indicator that we’re really not in a… in a place where it matters that much. Are you brokenhearted by that? Is it troubling you?”

Meri didn’t answer, but instead stared out the window during the awkward scene.

Kody admitted back on the confessional couch, “I’m trying to help Meri determine if she has a spark or if she’s just lonely for anything. Instead of trying to make-believe that our world is different, I want us to be honest about where we’re at.”

Meri and Kody’s disconnect is obvious

It turns out that Meri has, in fact, been lonely. So is Kody not listening or is Meri not communicating effectively?

Back in the car, Kody continued talking to Meri as she sat with her chin in her hand.

He said, “If we really wanted to go out more, we would.”

Kody’s sentiments sounded familiar. Earlier this year he said that if he and Meri “really wanted to be together,” they would be.

Fans have watched Kody and Meri’s marriage crumble over the last few seasons. And now that Meri’s mother has passed away, she may be making some big moves.

According to a family friend of the Browns, Meri is the reason for their breakup.

With only a few more episodes left this season, a lot of questions may go unanswered.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.