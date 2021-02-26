Kody Brown: ‘If Meri and I really wanted to be together, we would’

Kody Brown of Sister Wives. Pic credit: TLC

In another teaser clip for the upcoming Sister Wives episode, Kody admits that he and Meri aren’t close anymore.

Kody confesses that his relationship with Meri “is at best, just distant and amicable.” He continued, “Cuz if Meri and I really wanted to be together, we would.”

Meri and Kody have a history full of dissension and detachment. Recently, viewers saw the two continue to struggle when Season 15 debuted earlier this month.

Fans of the show have wondered if the rumors are true that Kody and Meri have gone their separate ways.

The catfishing scandal was a huge turning point in their relationship. Meri seemed to be reaching for affection elsewhere, seemingly not satisfied in her marriage.

The couple also incurred strife when Meri was only able to bear one child, though they had hoped and planned for many more children like her sister wives were all able to produce with Kody.

She began to withdraw even further, delving into her LuLaRoe business and opening a bed and breakfast in Utah.

Meri was Kody’s first wife. The two had talked about bringing sister wives into their marriage while they were still engaged. Meri grew up in the lifestyle; Kody didn’t, but instead felt called to the “principle,” as polygamists sometimes call plural marriage.

Only two of the marriages were ever legal

Kody spiritually married his second wife, Janelle three years after Meri. The third wife, Christine entered the picture a year after Janelle, also spiritually marrying Kody. Fourth wife, Robyn, entered the family via spiritual marriage in 2010, 16 years since he had last taken a wife.

Robyn legally married Kody after Meri divorced him in 2014 to allow him to formally adopt Robyn’s three children from a previous marriage, Dayton, Aurora, and Breanna.

Kody has 18 kids and two grandkids

Between his four wives, Kody has 15 biological children, and three adopted children. Meri’s only biological child is her daughter, Mariah. Janelle has six biological kids with Kody, Christine has six, and Robyn has two. The Browns have two grandchildren, Axel and Evie, from Janelle’s daughter, Maddie.

There is another Brown grandchild on the way, as Christine’s daughter, Mykelti is expecting her first child this year with husband Tony.

The Brown family first garnered national attention when their show, Sister Wives, first aired in 2010. The show is now in its 15th season.

