Did Meri and Kody Brown split? Here’s what we know about the Sister Wives’ couple and their marriage

The last season of Sister Wives paid a lot of attention to the fact that Meri Brown and Kody Brown’s marriage was shattered beyond repair.
While Meri said she wanted to fix things, Kody said he regretted marrying her at all, and now it looks like the marriage between the Sister Wives stars is finished.
Are Meri and Kody Brown finished on Sister Wives?
There is a lot of evidence that Meri Brown and Kody Brown are finished, and things have added up to the idea that she is already gone.
As we mentioned before, Meri Brown has lost some weight and is working on changing her appearance, and recently defended the way she looks.
However, the big thing is her post when talking about how she is comfortable in her own skin and telling her fans not to let anyone else shut them down.
“Don’t let the world tell you otherwise,” she wrote. “Find your style and be confident in it! Find your cause and fight for it! Find your passion and create it! YOU matter. YOU are amazing. YOU can conquer that goal.”
View this post on Instagram
For as long as I can remember, I've been a t-shirt and jeans kinda gal. I feel my most comfortable in them, not too showy or flashy, can dress it up a little with heels and a fancy necklace, or work out in the yard with sneakers and cut offs. It's been my thing. But the world says I should improve my style. The world says I should wear a dress. The world says I should wear lipstick. But I say, I'll do what "I" want. If I want to wear jeans and a t-shirt all day every day, I will. If I want to wear a skirt and t-shirt with sneakers, I will. If I want to dress up for a night out, I will. If I want to wear lipstick, well, that will just never happen, be assured! Here's the thing. I don't need anyone but ME to tell me what I should do. I don't need anyone but ME to tell me how to dress in the morning, or how do do my hair, or heaven help me, how to do my eyebrows! I'm a woman who has lived on this earth for nearly 50 years, and I'm not afraid to say it. I've raised a daughter. I've had ups and downs. I've had crazy and amazing life experiences. I've loved and been loved. I've felt pain and caused others pain. I've felt comforted and hopefully have been a comforter. Point is, I've LIVED. These experiences have shaped and formed me. And I'm not finished yet! In the words of this oh, so amazing, graphic tee, Own Your Style! Figure out who you are and BE! Don't let the world tell you otherwise. Find your style and be confident in it! Find your cause and fight for it! Find your passion and create it! YOU matter. YOU are amazing. YOU can conquer that goal. YOU can feel confident in your own skin. YOU can do hard things. YOU can do ALL the things! You got this!! 💙💙💙 #LivingMyWhy #BecauseICan #LoveWhatIDo #LoveWhoIAm #LuLaRoeRetailer #LuLaRoeForLife #FlagstaffFashion #LuLaRoeArizona #LuLaRoeLiv #OwnYourStyle #YouAreAmazing #YouGotThis
Instagram is also where a lot of the evidence has come from. One great example came when Kody Brown showed up at her house with papers for her to sign.
Are Kody and Meri Brown officially ending things?
She paused her Instagram Live video, and when she returned, someone asked what that was and she laughed and said “divorce papers.”
A lot of people took that seriously, but that is not possible. Meri and Kody already got divorced so he could marry Robyn.
They are spiritually married now, but that is not legal within the confines of the government, so papers wouldn’t need to be signed outside of an agreement to split up assets.
But, could that be it?
Right after that, she posted a photo and looked happy, saying, “You gain strength, courage, and confidence by every experience in which you really stop to look fear in the face. Do the thing you think you cannot do.”
View this post on Instagram
"You gain strength, courage, and confidence by every experience in which you really stop to look fear in the face. Do the thing you think you cannot do." — Eleanor Roosevelt 💪💪💪 #LivingMyWhy #BecauseICan #LoveWhatIDo #LoveWhoIAm #LuLaRoeRetailer #LuLaRoeForLife #FlagstaffFashion #Arizona #LuLaRoeMorgan #LuLaRoeGwen
Remember, Kody Brown bought the land for the Sister Wives family and there has been no house built to this date for Meri.
There was also a lot of talk about Meri’s estranged relationship with the other Sister Wives. When fans asked why Meri wasn’t living with one of the other wives during the quarantine, they claimed their houses were too small, even though Robyn had seven bedrooms.
Meri had previously accused Christine of not wanting her around and Christine said that Meri has too much baggage.
It seems that things finally reached the tipping point and Meri is finally ready to be herself, move on, and start living her best life.
Sister Wives is currently on hiatus on TLC.
glad Meri is out! She cried all the time and sat around moping..show will run smoother without her sad face….I will start watching the show full time again if Meri is gone..good move Kody!!!!!
Good for you Meri! You deserve to be #1 and just keep doing you! Glad you got away from that crybaby Sobbin Robyn! 👍💜