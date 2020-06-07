Did Meri and Kody Brown split? Here’s what we know about the Sister Wives’ couple and their marriage

The last season of Sister Wives paid a lot of attention to the fact that Meri Brown and Kody Brown’s marriage was shattered beyond repair.

While Meri said she wanted to fix things, Kody said he regretted marrying her at all, and now it looks like the marriage between the Sister Wives stars is finished.

Are Meri and Kody Brown finished on Sister Wives?

There is a lot of evidence that Meri Brown and Kody Brown are finished, and things have added up to the idea that she is already gone.

As we mentioned before, Meri Brown has lost some weight and is working on changing her appearance, and recently defended the way she looks.

However, the big thing is her post when talking about how she is comfortable in her own skin and telling her fans not to let anyone else shut them down.

“Don’t let the world tell you otherwise,” she wrote. “Find your style and be confident in it! Find your cause and fight for it! Find your passion and create it! YOU matter. YOU are amazing. YOU can conquer that goal.”

Instagram is also where a lot of the evidence has come from. One great example came when Kody Brown showed up at her house with papers for her to sign.

Are Kody and Meri Brown officially ending things?

She paused her Instagram Live video, and when she returned, someone asked what that was and she laughed and said “divorce papers.”

A lot of people took that seriously, but that is not possible. Meri and Kody already got divorced so he could marry Robyn.

They are spiritually married now, but that is not legal within the confines of the government, so papers wouldn’t need to be signed outside of an agreement to split up assets.

But, could that be it?

Right after that, she posted a photo and looked happy, saying, “You gain strength, courage, and confidence by every experience in which you really stop to look fear in the face. Do the thing you think you cannot do.”

Remember, Kody Brown bought the land for the Sister Wives family and there has been no house built to this date for Meri.

There was also a lot of talk about Meri’s estranged relationship with the other Sister Wives. When fans asked why Meri wasn’t living with one of the other wives during the quarantine, they claimed their houses were too small, even though Robyn had seven bedrooms.

Meri had previously accused Christine of not wanting her around and Christine said that Meri has too much baggage.

It seems that things finally reached the tipping point and Meri is finally ready to be herself, move on, and start living her best life.