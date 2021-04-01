Sister Wives: Robyn Brown felt bad Kody spent most of quarantine at her house

Robyn Brown of Sister Wives felt “bad” about Kody spending more time with her during quarantine. Pic credit: TLC

While many Sister Wives fans may think that Robyn Brown was relishing in the fact that Kody Brown spent most of his quarantine time at her house, it turns out she actually felt bad about it.

Robyn finally had her turn to sit down for an interview with Us Weekly’s Christina Garibaldi and she answered questions about how Kody’s quarantine schedule made her feel.

Christina started off by asking Robyn how difficult quarantine was for her, and if she felt guilty about Kody spending so much more time with her than the other wives and kids.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Robyn did not feel right about how Kody shared his time during quarantine

Robyn admitted, “It wasn’t that I felt guilty. I was feeling, like, bad. I was feeling not right.”

She continued, “This is not fair. I mean, I chose this lifestyle for a reason and when things are out of whack, it bothers me.”

Robyn mentioned that she’s a Libra, who is all about “balance and fairness,” so it stresses her, and she admitted that she’s lost a lot of sleep. She also revealed that she doesn’t understand the family choices being made but that she has to respect them.

Love Sister Wives as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Robyn reiterated that she doesn’t feel guilty: “I can’t say guilty because I’m not the one making the choices, but at the same time, it’s like, I do definitely feel bad, and it’s made the whole family experience really hard.”

When asked if the other three wives were jealous, Robyn claimed that none of the other wives expressed jealousy to her.

She admitted that she was sure that Meri, Christine, and Janelle “felt comfortable with their choices” regarding traveling and having outside people in their homes, which affected Kody visiting them. Fans will remember that Janelle was adamant about Kody staying away from her home.

Robyn alleged that she had to do whatever Kody decided because that was the only way her “little kids” would get to see their dad. Robyn and Kody biologically share the youngest family members, Solomon and Ariella.

Although Robyn said she has been extremely careful during the pandemic, she wishes she could have traveled. She disclosed that her dad was in ICU multiple times, even “close to death.” But she felt as though she couldn’t leave to see him because she had little kids to consider and assured Christina that her dad is okay now.

Robyn admitted to communication issues among the five spouses

When asked about communication as a problem in the family, Robyn agreed that the adults need work in that area.

“I think that communication has been an issue for a really long time.” She said some of those issues are just part of living plural marriage.

Janelle called the family for lunch to figure out some of their issues. Pic credit: TLC

Robyn explained that being in a polygamist marriage means you have to “get past yourself” and “trust each other.” She said the five spouses “struggle to communicate effectively.”

Robyn admitted that she was fully supportive when Janelle suggested the family figure out some of their issues. Fans will remember the scene in this season’s first episode when Janelle called the five spouses together for lunch.

Robyn made it clear that the Brown family patriarch, who schooled his family about toilet paper usage during quarantine, is ultimately in charge of their pandemic decisions.

“Kody is leading the charge on how careful we’re being. I know that it’s really important to protect lives up until the very end.”

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.