Meri Brown flirts with Kody, is met with rejection as Sister Wives patriarch withholds ‘romance and sex’

Kody rejected Meri’s attempts to flirt with him. Pic credit: TLC

In last night’s episode of Sister Wives, Meri Brown got flirty with her husband while they celebrated their 30th anniversary, but Kody wasn’t feeling it.

Viewers got a more detailed look inside Meri and Kody’s crumbling relationship when the couple celebrated their “non-anniversary.”

The two drove to pick up take-out food as Meri filmed from her cell phone. Their time together, which should have been celebratory, turned ugly when the couple dove into some serious topics.

The 30-year Sister Wives couple has opposite intentions for their marriage

Meri admitted during her confessional that her intentions are to continue moving forward with their relationship. But Kody has other plans — he wants to take things “really, really, really, really slowly.”

Kody claimed that he was trying to help Meri figure out whether she has a “spark” for him, or just wants “anything” because she’s lonely.

Meri and Kody’s 30th anniversary wasn’t exactly romantic. Pic credit: TLC

Kody revealed that throughout their years of counseling and working on their relationship, he was keeping his eyes open for any sign of desire from Meri, but claims he didn’t get one.

Meri admitted to still missing Kody and having a ‘strong draw’ toward him

Kody boldly told Meri in the car that they miss the idea of their relationship, but that they don’t actually miss one another. Meri disagreed and coldly told him, “Speak for yourself.”

Meri admitted that she has a “strong draw” to her husband of three decades but sadly admitted that she doesn’t act on it because Kody doesn’t feel the same way.

Meri revealed on the confessional couch that Kody told her to flirt with him to make her feelings for him known. Sadly, she admitted that when she tries to flirt, he “backs off more,” which in turn makes her back off more.

But Meri admitted she is not giving up nor walking away from trying to keep their marriage alive, despite Kody telling her that he is “not missing” their relationship.

Meri made some disheartening confessions to Kody

At one point in the car, Meri told Kody that she wished he knew how she felt when he puts his hand on hers.

Kody told Meri that she isn’t “courting” him and she wasn’t aware that she needed to be.

Kody insinuated that Meri’s efforts aren’t enough to earn her a romantic and sexual relationship with him, saying that there first has to be that “spark.”

When the two arrived at a public park to eat their take-out on a blanket in the grass, Meri tried to get flirtatious. She made a few innuendos about snuggling together under a blanket and “lighting up” Kody, but they were either ignored, or Kody changed the subject.

Kody got flustered when Meri put him on the spot

When Meri asked if her flirting was a “turn-off” or if it was “exciting,” Kody struggled to answer. Meri asked Kody, “So if I was to lean over and just kiss you right now, would you push me away?”

Kody smiled and hesitated as he answered, “Um, no…”

Kody made the statement that he and Meri are in a marriage, but they don’t want to be “part of a hook-up culture.”

He continued, “Romance and sex are saved, in my world, for people who are in love.”

Meri later admitted that her attempts to flirt with Kody weren’t successful and she viewed them as a “rejection” and said, “He’s really just not interested.”

Meri and Kody during happier times. Pic credit: TLC

The spiritually-married couple’s problems began decades ago, according to Kody

Kody revealed that he and Meri had problems “long before” Janelle joined their family, three years after Meri and Kody got married. But he admitted that the catfishing scandal is what really opened their eyes to the state of their marriage.

In the wake of her mother’s passing, Meri has been quiet on social media as she likely has a lot to think about in her life. Fans have urged Meri to leave Kody because of his treatment.

If Meri were to divorce Kody, as Janelle explained in an interview last month, there are no legal ties that would allow her to see the rest of the family’s children.

Meri isn’t legally married to Kody, plus her only daughter, Mariah, lives in Utah, and the future of her bed and breakfast is uncertain now that the innkeeper, Meri’s mother Bonnie, has died.

It seems like now would be as good a time as any for Meri to move on and find true happiness in another relationship.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.