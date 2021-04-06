Sister Wives: Janelle Brown blocked trolls, says Sunday’s episode was ‘tough to tweet about’

Janelle Brown blocked trolls and found it “tough” to tweet about this week’s episode. Pic credit: TLC

Janelle Brown of Sister Wives wasn’t putting up with fans who had their “knives out” this week so she blocked them and told her followers that this week’s episode was “tough to tweet about.”

During the weekly live-tweets, Janelle joined her husband Kody and sister-wife, Robyn. Meri skipped again this week and Christine has been the only wife not to join the family.

After Sunday’s episode revealed even more troubling realities in Kody and Meri’s broken marriage, viewers had plenty to say.

Janelle’s followers had a lot to say about Sister Wives this week but she wasn’t tolerating trolls

But apparently, some fans of the show said too much, and Janelle blocked them. She tweeted to her 167.1k followers, “Oh my goodness people. So many of you with ‘knives out’ tonight. Blocking you all,” followed by a kissing lips emoji.

One fan called out Janelle for her tweet and thought she should be more grateful for her fame.

“I don’t get it. You broadcast your entire family for over a decade & now your blocking people who were consistent fans of the show, but disappointed in some of the family’s behavior, yet how dare they voice that disappointment? Don’t forget it’s your fans who got you here.”

Janelle blocked trolls who had their “knives out.” Pic credit: @JanelleBrown117/Twitter

In the episode, fans saw Kody reject Meri’s attempts at flirting and the husband of four even withholding romance and sex from Meri. The two were supposed to be celebrating their 30th anniversary, but Meri called it their “non-anniversary.”

One fan called out Janelle for dissing her loyal fanbase. Pic credit: @JanelleBrown117/Twitter

Janelle got emotional watching this week’s episode

In response to the episode, which was tough for many fans to watch, Janelle shared her feelings on the topic.

She tweeted, “Tough episode to even tweet about. The emotions were so strong then that they feel so real now as I watch.”

Janelle thought this week’s episode was “tough” to tweet about. Pic credit: @JanelleBrown117/Twitter

Janelle has spoken about watching Kody and Meri’s relationship dissolve, and pointed out that when one wife’s relationship with Kody struggles, they all struggle. She detailed that Kody’s struggles with Meri have caused him to bring a heaviness to her home.

Janelle wasn’t able to block every troll, though

Janelle’s followers had their own opinions about the state of Kody and Meri’s relationship and voiced them in her comments.

One of Janelle’s followers felt the latest episodes have been “cringey” to watch. Pic credit: @JanelleBrown117/Twitter

One fan of the show admitted that the episode was “cringy” to watch: “These past couple episodes have been cringy to watch. Between half your family pretending Covid is no big deal and the Cody Mary stuff, yikes. I hope things in real time are better cause I really am rooting for your family.”

Still more fans showed up in Janelle’s comments to take shots at Kody. One wrote, “After watching this season, you may feel different about @realkodybrown and his heart. People with good hearts do not talk to or treat other people like he treats some of his wives. His behavior is disgusting. I miss the family from the early seasons.”

One of Janelle’s followers threw shade at Kody. Pic credit: @JanelleBrown117/Twitter

Janelle is known as the most level-headed of Kody’s four wives and she isn’t afraid to call things like she sees them

Although Janelle typically keeps a positive outlook on things, she also calls things like she sees them. She recently called out her husband of 28 years when he questioned her parenting.

And earlier this week, Janelle publicly disagreed with Kody’s “bleak” outlook on their family. But it seems that all is well in her marriage to the Brown family patriarch, as Janelle and Kody were spotted kissing earlier this week at Meri’s mother’s funeral.

Most fans of the show would agree that this week’s episode was tough to watch, especially for Meri.

But Meri may have skipped watching recent episodes in the wake of her mother’s death while possibly pondering if she has any major life decisions to make.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.