Sister Wives fans go off when Robyn Brown says her kids struggle without seeing Kody

Robyn Brown came under scrutiny for her comment about her kids not seeing their dad, Kody. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives star Robyn Brown was put on blast recently by fans of the show after she stated that her youngest kids “struggle” when they don’t see their dad, Brown family patriarch, Kody Brown.

On Sunday night, Robyn joined her husband of 11 years, along with Kody’s second wife, Janelle, for their weekly live-tweets.

Meri was absent for the second week in a row, after losing her mother, and Christine has yet to join the family’s live tweets.

Robyn tweeted, “I just wanted to be careful about Covid until we knew more. When Kody started making decisions about what he was going to do about Covid, I decided to make sure my kids could see him so I ran my will with his. Ari and Sol struggle when they don’t see their Dad.”

Viewers watched as Kody took it upon himself to make decisions on behalf of the entire family when it came to quarantining for COVID-19 after they couldn’t collectively agree on how to social distance their large family.

Fans found Robyn’s tweet to be selfish and they weren’t shy about telling her

But fans thought Robyn’s statement about her youngest kids she shares with Kody, Ariella and Solomon, were selfish and didn’t take the other wives’ kids into consideration.

Fans found Robyn’s tweet selfish. Pic credit: @LuvgvsUwngs/Twitter

Fans pointed out that Robyn didn’t think about Kody’s other kids who also struggle when they don’t see their dad

Fans pointed out that Robyn, who finally broke her silence on Kody and Meri‘s relationship, didn’t consider Kody’s other kids, who likely miss him just as much as Ari and Sol.

One Sister Wives fan asked, “What about the other kids who have a hard time when they don’t see their dad?”

Robyn’s follower pointed out past scenes from the show when Truely begged to play with her siblings and see her dad but couldn’t because he decided to split time between homes.

“@LuvgvsUwngs I get that they are little and need to see their dad but @realkodybrown NEEDS to see all his children no matter their age. Our children will always need us no matter their age. Please remember truly was begging 4 her dad & so we’re @JanelleBrown117’s boys!”

They also noted that Janelle’s sons, Garrison and Gabriel, were called out by Kody for exposing themselves to the virus, but no more than he was, traveling house to house.

Kody even publicly threw shade at Janelle for her parenting choices when it came to their sons’ COVID-19 exposure.

Robyn’s followers pointed out that Kody’s other kids need their dad, too. Pic credit: @LuvgvsUwngs/Twitter

Fans weren’t quite done with Robyn just yet. More had some choice words for Kody’s fourth wife when they called her a “home wrecker,” “hypocritical,” and said she can’t be trusted.

Fans had some choice words for Kody’s fourth wife. Pic credit: @LuvgvsUwngs/Twitter

More Sister Wives fans had comments aimed at Robyn, and they were anything but nice

One fan told her, “You talk about having another kid but you act like you need so much help with the ones you have! Don’t you think the other kids maybe need him too? It’s always about you. You are so fake! Selfish b***h!”

Yet another fan of the show told Robyn she and Kody were both selfish and that the other sister wives put up with Robyn’s “garbage.” Robyn recently revealed that she felt “bad” that Kody spent most of her time at her home during quarantine.

Robyn’s followers had some strong opinions about the polygamist wife. Pic credit: @LuvgvsUwngs/Twitter

Robyn typically portrays herself as the peacemaker in the family and has admitted that she fixes things as part of her role as the fourth wife.

Sister Wives fans have long-accused Robyn of trying to split up the family

Some longtime fans of the show have wondered if Robyn is plotting to become Kody’s only wife because of her actions.

She recently confessed to Kody that she doesn’t think she’s done having kids, but he didn’t agree about having more babies.

Whether Kody and Robyn decide to add to the family with more kids or not, the Brown family continues to grow.

Just last week, they welcomed their third grandchild to the family, Avalon Asa, daughter of Mykelti and Tony Padron.

Fans can tune in next week for more Brown family drama for the two-hour series finale.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.