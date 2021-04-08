Sister Wives: Mykelti and husband Tony welcome their first child, daughter Avalon Asa

Kody and Christine Brown’s daughter Mykelti welcomed her first child with husband Tony Padron Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives star Mykelti Padron and her husband Tony Padron welcomed their first child earlier this week.

Their daughter, who they named Avalon Asa Padron, entered the world on April 5 at 9:57 p.m. weighing in at 9 pounds and measuring 20.5 inches long.

The couple shared that Kody’s fourth wife, Robyn, joined them via Zoom for the birth.

Mykelti opted for a home birth with baby Avalon

Like most women in her family, Mykelti opted for a home birth with baby Avalon.

Tony said, “We are both very happy with our baby and the success of our home delivery. We were excited Robyn could join us via Zoom for the whole labor. My wife’s the strongest person I know and it shows.”

New mom Mykelti added, “Avalon is gorgeous, enjoyable and full of life.”

Mykelti and Tony first announced they were expecting in September of last year. The couple posed with a pair of baby shoes on Mykelti’s Instagram page to make the announcement.

Mykelti and Tony’s baby arrived a little late

Mykelti was due in March, but baby Avalon waited until April to make her appearance.

Last Fall, Mykelti said, “Tony & I are PREGNANT. We’ve been planning this since we were married almost four years ago. So happy that it’s finally happened. We are expecting the baby in March 2021. Happy beyond belief and I can’t wait to share another amazing experience with my @tonychessnut husband.”

A month after announcing their pregnancy, Mykelti and Tony revealed they were expecting a baby girl. Mykelti was especially excited about having a daughter first.

Mykelti knew she was pregnant with a girl

Before the gender was confirmed, Mykelti had a gut feeling that she was pregnant with a baby girl.

In an interview with People, she said, “The whole pregnancy she’s felt like a girl. That’s what I really wanted for my first so I’m extremely stoked she’s a girl. Already buying clothes.”

Brown family patriarch Kody Brown and his third wife, Christine Brown are Mykelti’s parents.

Kody is already a grandfather to daughter Madison’s kids, Axel and Evie.

Mykelti and Tony surprised the family with their engagement

Mykelti and Tony’s courtship, whirlwind engagement, and wedding were captured for the show.

Initially, Kody and Christine were concerned that Mykelti was moving too fast in her relationship with Tony. The couple got engaged after nine months of dating.

Tony popped the question on a hike in Utah, where the couple now resides.

In regard to their engagement, Mykelti told Us Weekly, “Tony completes me in every way. He is an incredible man and together, I believe we are perfect.”

Tony felt equally as excited to have found his future wife at the time and added, “I feel as if I’ve completed a puzzle with her and added superglue to keep it together forever!”

The couple wed in a Mexican vintage-style ceremony, complete with a taco buffet. Mykelti’s mom, Christine, sang a song that held special meaning for the bride.

Mykelti explained the meaning behind Avalon’s name

Mykelti explained their name choice during an interview with The Sun and said “Avalon-so she’s from King Arthur and the Round Table. That’s where Avalon is from originally. But funny coincidence I liked the name Avalon before I got my first car which ended up being a Toyota Avalon. Isn’t that kind of funny?”

It seems, though, that she had a change of heart about her baby girl’s middle name. She originally had chosen Marie, saying she just liked the way the names sounded together.

Last month, Mykelti hinted that her home birth will be featured on an episode of Sister Wives.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.