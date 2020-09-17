Mykelti Brown announces pregnancy — Here’s when Sister Wives daughter is due

Congratulations go out to Antonio Padron and Mykelti Brown Padron, who announced her pregnancy on social media. The Sister Wives’ daughter was thrilled to share her exciting news, even letting fans know when she is due.

Baby Padron is the first child for Mykelti and Antonio, who got married in 2016. They are already the proud parents of a dog, Spader. Mykelti proudly shows off Spader on Instagram and often refers to him as her baby boy or little boy.

When is Mykelti due date?

Antonio and Mykelti are not keeping details of her pregnancy under wraps. In an adorable photo of Antonio holding a pair of baby shoes, while Mykelti cradled her baby bump, the TLC personality spilled her due date.

“Tony & I are PREGNANT. We’ve been planning this since we were married almost four years ago. So happy that it’s finally happened. We are expecting the baby in March 2021,” she wrote in the caption.

Mykelti expressed her excitement about growing her family and sharing yet another wonderful life experience with her husband.

The happy couple spoke with People magazine about their exciting news. Antonio revealed he is excited to have another member on their team. Mykelti spilled they have wanted to have children since the day they got married.

They are ecstatic to finally share their good news with family, friends, and the Sister Wives fans.

Adding to the Sister Wives family

Mykelti shared that her family is over the moon that she is pregnant, especially her parents Kody and Christine. The baby will be the first biological grandchild for Christine and the third for Kody.

Although Maddie Brown Brush is Kody’s daughter with Janelle, Christine considers Maddie’s children her grandbabies. Christine recently revealed she was taking a social media break to go to North Carolina to spend time with little Axel and Evie. As fans know, Evie recently underwent surgery to have her foot amputated due to her rare genetic disorder.

TLC has not renewed Sister Wives for Season 15 yet, but Christine did spill that the family is filming. There is no shortage of storylines involving the Brown family, especially with several children still living at home.

Now that Mykelti Brown Padron is expecting her first child with her husband, Antonio, another exciting story can be added to the mix. Pregnancy storylines are always a big hit for reality TV.

If Antonio and Mykelti agree to film their pregnancy journey for the upcoming season, it could mean big Sister Wives ratings. Good ratings for the show mean more money for the network and the Brown family.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus on TLC.