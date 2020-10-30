Sister Wives’ Mykelti Brown and Tony Padron have a gender reveal for new baby

Cue the pink confetti cannon, Sister Wives daughter Mykelti Padron and her husband Tony are expecting their first child together and now they have revealed whether their firstborn will be a boy or a girl.

The two shared their exciting news on Mykelti’s Instagram by posting the cover photo from People magazine, where they had initially exclusively released the gender reveal.

The picture shows them embracing and wearing matching hot pink tie-dye shirts, while Tony hangs onto pink balloons.

The post read, “GOOD AFTERNOON just wanted to share with you all that @tonychessnut and I are having a baby GIRL.” Mykelti also stated that the newest addition is scheduled to arrive in late March.

Mykelti and Tony happy after trying to conceive for four years

In early September, the couple had announced that they were expecting, and Mykelti explained that they had been trying to conceive since they were first married four years ago.

“So happy it’s finally happened. We are expecting the baby in March 2021. Happy beyond belief and I can’t wait to share another amazing experience with my husband,” the initial baby announcement said.

Upon finding out that they were having a girl, Mykelti revealed that she was not surprised as she had an intuition that she would be having a girl. She continued that she was very happy as she had wanted to have a girl as her first child. Tony added that he had wanted a boy first, but that he was also very excited for his baby girl.

Kristine and Kody Brown’s daughter married Tony Padron in December of 2016. The ceremony and activities leading up to it were profiled on Season 12 of the show.

The ceremony was quite large, boasting over four hundred guests, and was held in St. George, Utah, where Mykelti and Tony currently reside.

Fans will recall Kody Brown balking at some of the couple’s wishes for their ceremony, including wanting 4,000 tacos for the reception. The theme which Mykelti described as, “Mexican Vintage,” was influenced by Tony’s Mexican heritage and Mykelti’s love of vintage era fashion.

Mykelti and Tony’s daughter will be the third Brown grandchild

Mykelti and Tony’s new baby will be the third grandchild for the Brown parents.

Kody and Janelle’s daughter, Maddie Brown-Brush and her husband Caleb welcomed son Axel three years ago, and daughter Evangalynn just turned one.

The other married Brown sibling Aspyn married Mitch Thompson two years ago. Aspyn and Mitch have made no public mention of starting a family soon.

Even though there will inevitably be lots of surprises on the way, Mykelti will no doubt have lots of support from her parents and Maddie, as there is no shortage of experience raising children for the Browns.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus on TLC.