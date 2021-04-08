Sister Wives stars Kody and Robyn Brown disagree over having more children

Robyn and Kody don’t see eye-to-eye about having another baby. Pic credit: TLC

Kody and Robyn Brown of Sister Wives don’t agree on whether they want to expand their family with more children and the couple got candid about their reasons for and against another baby.

Kody may not be ready for another baby but Robyn, 42, isn’t sure she wants to close that chapter of her life just yet.

Kody, 52, told cameras in a sneak peek of this week’s episode, “What she’s doing is, ‘You gotta decide if you want to have more kids’,”

Kody has been fathering children for 26 years

The couple sat outside to talk about having more kids.

Kody told Robyn, “I’m caught in a conundrum, completely. You know, this is what I’ve always done, this is what I’ve always been. I’ve always been fathering and having special experiences with little people ’cause they’re just sweet.”

Kody has 18 children between his four wives, ranging in age from 4 to 26-years-old.

Kody continued, “I’m pretty sure that I’ve been having kids for 26 years. There’s this real joy about having a little one.”

Kody struggles to keep up with their youngest child, Ari

He told Robyn that raising Ari, his youngest child, has been a “wonderful experience,” but added, “at the same time, I’m caught in this conflict ’cause Ari’s been weaned for a year and she’s still keeping us up at night.”

Kody disagreed with Robyn when she mentioned that Ari was easier to manage when she was weaned, calmly telling her, “No, it’s not better.”

Robyn, who felt bad for spending so much time with Kody during quarantine, admitted that Ari is a “night owl,” saying that she doesn’t like to go to bed and is “active through the night.”

Kody, who seems to act differently with Robyn than he does with Christine, revealed how exhausted he is trying to keep up with Ari.

He confessed, “She’s a night owl. I’m literally having a hard time keeping my head from wobbling. Ariella’s jumping on the couch trying to find out how high she can go. If I looked in the mirror, I would just see this guy that looks like bloodshot eyes, hair’s just frazzled. ‘Can you just go to sleep?'”

Kody continued, “It’s mental exhaustion. You’re arguing with a 4-year-old who has the words of a 10-year-old and the logic of an idiot.”

Robyn couldn’t ignore her gut feelings

Robyn couldn’t help but feel what her body was telling her when she told Kody, “Women talk about that feeling of like, ‘Oh, I’m done.’ I’ve never really got that.”

She got teary-eyed as she confessed to the camera, “You know when you’re young and you’re just thinking about having children and people will say, ‘How many kids are you going to have?’ I would always say, ‘Just as many as I’m supposed to have. As many as I’ve made promises to.'”

Robyn struggled to fight back tears as she added, “It is, it’s a big deal to me. To make sure, to make sure all my babies are here with me. That’s all.”

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.