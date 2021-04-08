Sister Wives fan points out difference in Kody Brown’s demeanor talking with Robyn vs. Christine

Kody Brown seemed to have different reactions to some of his kids’ birthdays. Pic credit: TLC

In a recent clip for an upcoming episode of Sister Wives, one fan noticed that Kody Brown had a different attitude when talking with his third wife Christine, compared to his demeanor with his fourth wife Robyn.

The scene opened with Kody’s third wife, Christine, announcing that it was their youngest daughter Truely’s birthday.

Truely turned 10 last year during the height of the pandemic, so the family had a lowkey celebration, rather than their typical all-out bashes with the entire family.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kody’s body language during his couch confessional with Christine looked much more subdued and disinterested than his typical jovial, animated self.

In an earlier episode, Kody had a completely different look about him as he happily discussed Breanna’s birthday with Robyn.

One fan pointed out the differences while seated on the confessional couch with Robyn, as compared to his expressions while sitting with Christine.

Love Sister Wives as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

One fan pointed out the difference in Kody’s demeanor with Robyn versus with Christine. Pic credit: @TLC/Twitter

Is Robyn Kody’s favorite wife?

Fans have often pointed out that Kody seems to favor his wife Robyn and often allege that she’s plotting to become Kody’s only wife.

Robyn recently admitted that she felt bad that he spent most of his time quarantining at her house.

While Kody was talking about Breanna’s birthday with Robyn, he seemed relaxed and as though he was enjoying being with her.

However, while talking about Truely’s birthday with wife Christine, Kody looked awkwardly uncomfortable.

The fan shared a side-by-side pic of the differences in the comments of the post. They wrote above the picture of Kody with Robyn, “[Kody] talking about breannas bday. So obvious he only likes robin and her kids”

Above the pic of Kody with Christine, the fan included the caption, “[Kody] talking about truley’s b day” which showed a disinterested Kody sitting next to an upbeat and bubbly Christine.

Birthday toast! ❤️The family did what they could to make Truley's 10th birthday as special as they could. #SisterWives pic.twitter.com/e8JWsGtI6L — TLC Network (@TLC) April 7, 2021

Christine recently hinted at a ‘rough’ relationship with Kody

At the end of last week’s episode, fans of the show saw Christine talking about a “rough” relationship with Kody. Kody had disclosed to Meri that another one of his wives wasn’t happy in their marriage, and many fans speculate he was referring to Christine.

Christine has been the only of Kody’s four wives to skip their live-tweets each week. And she is possibly the most outspoken, voicing her dislike of his one-home idea, wanting to move back to Utah, complaining about Kody’s past showering habits, and voicing that she felt like the “basement wife.”

Is Kody growing tired of the chaos that comes with such a large family?

While Christine seemed sad that Truely had such a “quiet, quiet” birthday, Kody didn’t seem to mind at all.

Kody told the confessional cameras, “It’s quiet and it’s convenient. It’s not feeling obnoxious. I actually enjoyed having a peaceful birthday.”

This wasn’t the first time Kody admitted he preferred the quiet scene for a birthday celebration. During Aurora’s birthday at Robyn’s house, Kody made the same statement.

Kody and Christine Brown celebrate their daughter Truely’s tenth birthday. Pic credit: @TLC/Twitter

Kody’s fourth wife, 42-year-old Robyn, told cameras that she started a tradition for the kids’ birthdays that includes mocktails.

Janelle, Kody’s second wife, was able to call Truely to wish her a happy birthday and hoped they could see each other in person soon and Robyn and her kids video called, as well.

Kody put a ton of pressure on himself and his wives to make birthdays special for the kids during the pandemic

Kody explained, “There’s a lot of pressure to make a birthday for your children very special, at least this is kind of a, uh, responsibility or a pressure that we’ve, we’ve accepted or put on ourselves. And when you have the COVID, uh, 19 pandemic going on, and things are not normal, there’s even more pressure.”

He continued, “How do we make this day special for our children with these circumstances we’ve been handed? And so, you know, there’s just a lot of pressure.”

Christine had a more positive outlook about Truely’s birthday celebration, calling it “incredible.” Truely looked as though she had a great time, as she toasted her sisters, mom Christine and dad Kody with their mocktails.

Another fan of the show commented on Kody’s frequent wordy explanations for everything.

They tweeted, “All [Kody] does is “mansplain” everything. Yeah, we get it, [Kody]. He’s been mansplaining covid/quarantine all season. Go away.”

Fans weren’t happy with Kody. Pic credit: @TLC/Twitter

The Brown family patriarch seems to be having trouble juggling all that he has on his plate lately. His marriage issues with Meri have been front and center this season.

Kody has admitted that the outlook of their family is bleak, he doesn’t want to advocate for polygamy any longer, has repeatedly attacked online trolls, and can’t get the family to agree on living arrangements, especially while quarantining during COVID-19.

Some may feel for Kody and his never-ending drama, but choosing plural marriage with four wives and 18 kids is sure to bring plenty of drama into anyone’s life.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.