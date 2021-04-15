Sister Wives: Here’s why Christine Brown wants to move back to Utah

Christine talked about why she wants to move back to Utah. Pic credit: TLC

In this week’s episode of Sister Wives, Kody Brown’s third wife, Christine Brown, brought up moving back to Utah yet again, and this time gave viewers some insight into her reasons why.

Christine met with Janelle, Kody’s second wife, to talk about the family’s communication breakdown.

Towards the end of their conversation, Christine brought up her desire to move back to Utah. She mentioned that she misses the sense of community there. Utah is a hotspot for plural families and is home to over 30,000 polygamists.

Christine also brought up the fact that in 20 years from now, they’ll be the only polygamists in Flagstaff, and it’ll be extremely lonely for them.

Kody had already mentioned that although the family stills plans on building at Coyote Pass, they aren’t in the financial position to do so quite yet.

There is a familiar community in Utah

Christine told the cameras, “I just think that we need to, um, move back to Utah. I would love to move back to Utah with all of us. We have a community there.”

Christine recently became a first-time grandmother when her and Kody’s daughter, Mykelti, gave birth to her daughter, Avalon Asa.

Mykelti and her husband, Tony, live in Utah with their newborn daughter. Christine and Kody’s eldest daughter, Aspyn, also lives in Utah with her husband, Mitch. And although it’s not her biological daughter, Mariah recently moved to Utah with her fiancee.

Christine was born in Utah herself, and undoubtedly has lots of family members from her own plural family growing up that live there, too.

Some fans think that Christine’s sister-wife, Meri, may move back to Utah. Since her mother passed, Meri’s bed and breakfast is without an innkeeper. Meri’s only biological child, Mariah, lives in Utah.

Having so much of the family together in the same state would make sense for Christine, but she would be leaving behind Janelle and Robyn and their kids, as well as Kody.

Having three of her daughters and her only grandchild in Utah would be grounds for Christine to want to move back, too.

Christine was seen in the preview for the season finale saying she really wants to move back to Utah. Pic credit: TLC

Another reason that moving to Utah would be appealing to Christine is that polygamy was recently decriminalized in the state.

If the rest of the family followed, they could live without the fear that chased them out of Utah in the first place, back in 2011.

Could Christine’s ‘rough’ relationship with Kody be another reason to move to Utah?

During the preview for this week’s upcoming season finale, Christine is heard in a voiceover saying, “A little bit of distance between Kody and I is okay. Because it’s just hard at home when he’s there. Just seeing him for a couple of hours a week isn’t enough.”

Christine also recently admitted that she and Kody have had a “rough” relationship for the last five or six years. She named the reason for their tension as her reluctance to live in one house with the family.

She has also mentioned that she doesn’t feel like an “equal partner” with Kody, another sign that their 27-year marriage could be on the rocks.

Kody told Christine that she was outnumbered when it comes to wanting to live in Utah again

The cameras gave a preview of a conversation between Christine and Kody. Kody was shown telling Christine, “One, two, three wives said no, we’re never moving back to Utah,” as he counted on his fingers to drive his point across.

This isn’t the first time this season that Christine has mentioned moving back to Utah. In an episode that aired three weeks ago, Christine tried to persuade her kids to move back to Utah, telling them that it was “the next logical step,” but they weren’t on board.

Fans of the show will surely be tuning in this Sunday for this season’s finale episode, which is sure to entertain.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.