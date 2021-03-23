Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
Sister Wives: Christine Brown doesn’t always feel like an ‘equal partner’ with Kody


Christine and Kody Brown of Sister Wives
Christine and Kody Brown of Sister Wives. Pic credit: TLC

Christine Brown of Sister Wives sat down to talk with Christina Garibaldi about the hardest parts of her relationship with her husband, Kody Brown.

She started off by explaining that Kody has different types of relationships with each wife. In order to have a good marriage with Kody, Christine tries to avoid comparing her relationship with anyone else, especially those of Kody and her sister wives.

Christine was amused when asked what the hardest thing was she’s had to endure with Kody, calling it a “cute question.” She went on to say there have been a lot of ups and downs in their relationship.

Christine’s biggest struggle is not having ‘a say’ in things

Christine admitted she struggles the most when she doesn’t “have a say” or when she feels as though she isn’t “as important.” She disclosed that she questions how much her opinion matters, if at all, whenever they make major decisions.

Kody’s third wife mentioned that the family’s many moves made her feel insecure about her place in the relationship. She said, “I’m not really seeing that I’m an equal partner in this whole relationship thing” reiterating that it’s most difficult for her when she feels as though she doesn’t “have say.”

Overall, things are ‘steady’ between Christine and Kody

When Christina asked her if feeling as though she has no say gets easier over the years, Christine was quick to shake her head and admit that she has yet to figure out how to deal with that. She revealed that she feels “overall, things are steady” with Kody, but that feeling as though she is powerless is still a reality for her.

Christina asked Christine how she deals with jealousy issues with the other wives. Christine said when she is down on herself and feeling insecure, that’s when she feels jealous.

She pointed out that not caring too much about what’s going on with the other wives and rooting for her sister wives to have good relationships with Kody helps with keeping jealousy at bay. She spoke of how comparing Kody’s relationships with his other wives “would be deteriorating.”

So instead of dwelling on what everyone else has, she has learned to focus on what she has. She stated that the “opposite of jealousy would be security and gratitude.”

A gratitude journal helps Christine stay positive

Christine even admitted to writing in a gratitude journal every morning. She said something similar to her sister wife, Meri when she said, “I have value and I have worth,” instead, choosing to focus on all the positives in her life and relationship.

Fans of the show know that each of Kody’s four wives struggle with jealousy in waves, as is typical in plural marriage. Kody’s wife of 27 years recently expressed that she feels sad watching her husband struggle in his marriage to first wife, Meri.

Janelle, Kody’s second wife, recently explained that when one relationship struggles, all of them struggle. With Meri and Kody’s marital issues taking center stage, it’s easy to see how the other wives suffer because of it.

Christine recently said that she loves the freedom polygamy offers her and would never consider monogamy. Despite all of the struggles she endures, Christine chose to live the plural marriage lifestyle and wouldn’t have it any other way.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.

