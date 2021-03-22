Meri Brown tells Sister Wives fans she knows her worth, takes aim at haters

Meri Brown of Sister Wives. Pic credit: TLC

Meri Brown took to social media to tell her Sister Wives fans that she knows her value, and in the same post, slammed her haters.

The 50-year-old reality TV star shared a selfie of herself standing between two trees. Meri quoted an unknown source in her caption, saying, “’I know my value, anyone else’s opinion doesn’t really matter’ – unknown”

She continued with a lengthy caption, touching on all of the positive attributes about herself. She drove home the point that she knows who she is, knows what she wants, and doesn’t have to validate herself for anyone else.

Meri receives lots of unsolicited advice

Meri seemed to imply that a lot of fans reach out with good intentions, but that they only see a snippet of her life on the show. In the midst of her marriage troubles with Kody Brown, her husband of over 30 years, many fans have reached out with unsolicited advice.

Her post comes on the heels of a turbulent start to the show’s 15th season. Meri and Kody have been holding on to a strained marriage for several years. Meri repeatedly insists that she is happy with her life and puts on a strong front.

Many of Meri’s fans often insinuate that she should leave Kody, saying that she deserves better. Meri typically takes the approach of leaving out details and dancing around the truth.

Kody made it clear recently that his four wives all have the freedom to leave the marriage at any time, if they should choose.

Does Meri stay with the family because of religion?

Meri’s religion teaches that marriages are eternal within the faith. They consider their families to be celestial, and part of that includes the children as well as the spouses.

Given that she wouldn’t be granted entrance into the celestial kingdom without being sealed to another Mormon, leaving Kody may not be an option for the LuLaRoe mogul.

It’s understandable why fans offer unsought advice about her personal life, as they have watched her life play out on TV and in the media for the past 11 years.

Meri reminded fans that different opinions are okay

Meri closed her post with, “You have yours, I have mine. Just because mine are not the SAME as yours does not mean I lack in self love, self worth, self esteem, or make me a fool. Yes these are labels many try to place on me on a daily basis, and I assure you, that is not the Meri Brown that you think you know.”

“I know my value. I know my worth. That’s what you should know.”

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.