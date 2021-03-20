Christine Brown says monogamy would cramp her style, loves the freedom that polygamy gives her

Christine Brown of Sister Wives. Pic credit: TLC

Christine Brown of Sister Wives gave a solo interview for the show’s 15th season and talked about the perks of polygamy.

Kody Brown’s third wife went into detail about how monogamy isn’t for her and listed a few pros of being in a plural marriage.

She hinted that especially “during Covid” she would miss the extra freedom the pandemic has afforded her. She told the correspondent, with conviction, that she has “never been a monogamist. Never.”

Christine had trouble envisioning what having one husband to herself would be like for her, saying it was “so out there, beyond” her understanding “to have a guy around every night.”

Christine detailed that she really enjoys her independence, which isn’t the first time fans have heard this sentiment from Kody’s third wife.

Christine has repeatedly expressed that she enjoys her freedom

Christine said that she thinks monogamy would “cramp” her style a lot. When asked if she ever wished if she was in a monogamous relationship, Christine answered, “Oh, gosh, that seems like a lot of work. A lot of work.”

Christine had some interesting things to say, possibly implying that monogamous wives aren’t afforded the freedom to wear what they want whenever they feel, with her next comment.

She said, “I love that I can just have those evenings where I’m wearing the grossest most comfortable clothes ever and I’m just, you know, curled up on the couch with the girls, eating popcorn and playing games or something.”

“I feel bad whenever I say things like that — really bad,” she added.

Did Christine insinuate that having a husband around every day would prevent impromptu days trips from happening?

She also told the reporter that she doesn’t “have a guy around all the time” and that she has the freedom to pick up and leave with her daughters if they get the urge to go for a day trip drive.

Speaking about her impromptu leisurely drives, she said that she doesn’t like having someone else to “talk to about it” which isn’t the first time fans have heard Christine express that she dislikes conversations.

In an earlier episode this season, The Basement Wife, viewers watched Christine sit down with sister wife Robyn to talk about how much she dislikes conversations and confrontation in general.

She confided in Robyn that she often invents conversations in her head that aren’t true, she forms opinions when she is missing information and then feels “stupid.”

Christine confided that the “hardest part” about polygamy is doing repairs without anyone’s help. She mentioned having to call appliance repair companies or mechanics or electricians if something breaks, which she dislikes doing.

The Browns are still comparing polygamy and monogamy years later

Christine sat down with her husband Kody and her three sister wives several years ago to discuss the similarities between monogamy and polygamy in a short clip entitled Polygamy & Plural Marriage: How Does It Compare to Monogamy?

In the video Robyn said that plural marriage is “like monogamy on steroids.” Kody added that it’s “more intense” and that things are “amplified” in plural marriage.

Meri added that they have the same issues that monogamous marriages do, just more of it, due to the number of spouses involved. Christine stated in the video that a lot of monogamous relationships share the same eternal commitment that Kody and his four wives have made within each of their four separate marriages.

Christine has been in her plural marriage for 27 years

Christine has been married to Kody since 1994 and they share six children: Aspyn, Mykelti, Gwendlyn, Paedon, Ysabel and Truely. Christine became Kody’s third wife, joining first wife, Meri and second wife, Janelle.

Kody laid low on the marriage scene for 16 years before his fourth wife Robyn entered the family in 2010. Together, Kody and his wives Meri, Janelle, Christine and Robyn share 18 children and two grandchildren, with another due any day now.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.