Sister Wives: Kody and Christine’s daughter Mykelti answers fan about a home birth — See what she had to say

Mykelti Padron, daughter of Kody and Christine Brown of Sister Wives, is expecting her first child with her husband Tony any day now.

Mykelti and Tony have chosen to name their baby, a daughter, Avalon. Mykelti and Tony’s baby will be the third grandchild for Kody and his wives.

In a recent Instagram post, Mykelti talked about her pregnancy. At 36 weeks along, Mykelti is trying to savor her last few weeks before her baby enters the world.

Mykelti confirmed she’s having a home birth

One fan asked Mykelti about her birthing plans, saying, “Are you having a home birth.” Mykelti simply replied, “yes I am.”

It seems that the Brown family women’s preference for births is to labor at home. TLC has captured several of the Brown women in labor at home, including Robyn and Maddie.

Mykelti’s mom, Christine was the first Brown woman to have a birth filmed for the show, when Mykelti’s youngest sister, Truely was born. The wives have explained on the show that in plural families, hospital births can become complicated.

Often the hospital staff isn’t aware that there are multiple wives in a marriage. Any questioning into this could potentially mean an investigation into the family, which at one time meant being persecuted for a felony.

Utah’s laws have since lightened the offense for polygamy, but the Brown women still seem to prefer home births.

Mykelti is the fifth child in birth order in the Brown family, and Kody and Christine’s second eldest child. She was featured in an episode of Sister Wives that highlighted her dream of becoming a fashion designer.

Mykelti once wanted to be a fashion designer, now sells LuLaRoe

It seems that Mykelti never followed through with her design dreams, but instead has followed the path of several other Brown women and runs her own LuLaRoe business. Her wedding to Tony Padron was also featured on Sister Wives.

Mom Christine made her singing debut in the wedding episode when Mykelti asked her to sing at the reception. Fans had mixed reviews about Christine’s vocal abilities.

Mykelti and husband Tony were married in 2016 in St. George, Utah in front of 400 guests. Mykelti’s parents, Kody and Christine were apprehensive when she announced she was engaged. They felt Mykelti wasn’t ready to get married and that she was rushing things with Tony.

The couple reside in southern Utah with their dog, Spader. Mykelti hasn’t been featured on Sister Wives lately, but that may change with a new Brown granddaughter arriving any day now.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.