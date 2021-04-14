Kody Brown admits he’s ‘angry’ in interviews, says running his mouth has become ‘unsafe’

Kody Brown tweeted that he’s “angry” during interviews and that running his mouth has become “unsafe.” Pic credit: TLC

During this week’s episode of Sister Wives, Brown family patriarch Kody Brown live-tweeted along with wives Janelle and Robyn and admitted that he’s “angry” for criticism he has received and talked about “running” his mouth on set.

Kody has been extra outspoken this season, both on and off-camera. Viewers have watched his emotional rants on the confessional couch during episodes.

This week’s episode gave fans a deeper look into the family’s communication breakdown, especially when it came to different views on COVID-19 protocols for social distancing within their large family.

Kody made it known that he’s aware of the intensity of his interviews

Kody tweeted to his followers, “I realize that I am very intense in these interviews. I’m angry!”

“I have got so much criticism from so many for how I have handled Covid etiquette and behavior. It has been a very different kind of ‘hard’ on relationships,” he continued.

Kody tweeted that he is “intense” and “angry” during interviews. Pic credit: @realkodybrown/Twitter

Kody was telling the truth when he said he has gotten criticism for how he handled COVID-19 protocols

Recently, Kody has come under fire for making claims he was “sequestered” and didn’t realize others were in the same boat.

Kody called out his second wife, Janelle, for being “lazy” about adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

Kody tweeted earlier this month that “Coronapocalypse” made him crazy and said he became a “creepy FBI agent.”

The husband of four replied to a fan who told him he is ‘honest and real’

Kody also tweeted about “running his mouth” in response to a follower who told him, “Kody you never hold back! You’re honest and real. It’s not all haters here,” after his tweet about not being a “victim.”

His tweet said, “But when running my mouth on the set, I’m not allowed to take it back. Words loosed are un-retrievable. It has become unsafe.”

Kody claimed that running his mouth is “unsafe.” Pic credit: @realkodybrown/Twitter

Kody ‘runs his mouth’ on set and on Twitter and it often gets him in trouble

As usual, fans of the show were outspoken against Kody’s tweets and “running his mouth” not just on set, but on Twitter.

One follower told him that his tweets make matters worse. They replied, “You certainly dig these holes deeper on Twitter when you throw your wives and children under the bus over a year later when the episode airs.”

Kody’s followers had some words for him regarding “running his mouth.” Pic credit: @realkodybrown/Twitter

Another one of Kody’s followers thought that the gossip magazines weren’t necessarily gossip, but the truth, and stated that this season has been hard to watch.

One fan of the show pointed out that you “can’t unring a bell” and another suggested that Kody read the Bible for advice on opening his mouth.

Some fans took their comments to the next level

One of Kody’s followers had some “simple” advice for Kody when it comes to running his mouth: “It’s simple. Shut your mouth. Respect your wives. Shut. Your. Mouth.”

One fan of the show thought Kody should get a job, and another had some choice words for the father of 18 when they replied, “Says the Dude with the Mullet who has been having kids for 26 years. If you don’t STFU Homey Da Clown,” followed by three clown emojis.

Other fans of the show were more candid in their replies to Kody. Pic credit: @realkodybrown/Twitter

Kody is no stranger to controversy

Kody certainly doesn’t shy away from voicing his opinion nor calling out trolls. He recently said that what his followers think of him is “none of his business.”

Kody got real earlier this month when he tweeted that his drama makes people want to drink.

Although Kody and Meri’s relationship problems have taken center stage on the show, it looks like Kody’s comments on Twitter are the main storyline off-camera.

Fans can tune in for the two-hour season finale of Sister Wives this Sunday.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.