Sister Wives: Kody Brown discusses ‘Coronapocalypse’ while live-tweeting

Kody Brown claimed “Coronapocalypse” made him crazy. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives patriarch Kody Brown took to Twitter to tell his followers that “Coronapocalypse” made him crazy and he became a “creepy FBI agent.”

During the airing of last night’s episode, Kody and his wives Janelle and Robyn live tweeted as they do every week. Christine hasn’t joined the family for live-tweeting, and Meri has skipped the last couple of weeks since her mother’s passing.

Kody felt the need to vent about how stressful his experience with the pandemic has been.

Kody said that keeping tabs on his family during quarantine was stressful

He said, “The ‘Coronapocalypse’ made me crazy. I became the ‘creepy FBI agent’, interrogating everyone about their behavior, where they have been, who they are seeing. ‘Did you go see a friend?’ ‘Did you go to a store?’ It was sooooo stressful.”

Kody was seemingly referring to all the travel between his wives’ houses during quarantine. He explained previously that in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, he was the only one in the family traveling between households.

He wasn’t traveling to Meri’s house already due to their dissolved marriage, and Janelle originally asked him to stay away from her house. So Kody was splitting most of his time between Christine and Robyn’s homes.

Kody’s “Coronapocalypse” statement. Pic credit: @realkodybrown/Twitter

Fans of the show gave Kody a piece of their minds

As usual, Kody’s followers showed up in his comments to speak their minds, whether it was related to “Coronapocalypse” or not.

One follower told Kody he was going crazy. Pic credit: @realkodybrown/Twitter

One of Kody’s followers took their comment as an opportunity to bash him for his treatment of Meri and call him crazy.

“Kody, your going crazy!! Meri is the most loving, caring wife you have! Dont mess around and lose her!! The ‘catfish’??? Had she felt loved and safe, it never would have happened!! Pull up your bigboy pants and be a good, fair husband”

Fans of the show accused Kody of over-the-top behavior and an ego problem. Pic credit: @realkodybrown/Twitter

Another fan of the show criticized Kody’s behavior and his parenting.

“You’re over the top behavior was inappropriate on every level. Unwarranted, unacceptable and unwanted.. your sons needed an example and you epically failed them.”

One Sister Wives fan told Kody he needed to speak to the Lord and accused him of performing for cameras.

One fan had some choice words for the Brown family patriarch. Pic credit: @realkodybrown/Twitter

“As far as I can see after all these years Kody you love yourself more than the women you’re married to. I believe your ego grew to big for you to handle. You are performing for the camera & it shows. I think you need to reach deep & speak to the Lord. I’m afraid if you don’t!”

Another one of Kody’s followers had some more choice words for the husband of four.

“You truly are the worst person and you had no right to be a polygamist. The most self absorbed person and drama Queen holy hell!! Grow up!”

Criticism is nothing new to the father of 18

Kody is no stranger to controversial tweets. This season, he has become more outspoken, both on-camera and off.

Although he told his followers that what they think of him isn’t his business, his actions seem to dictate otherwise. He has called out both fans of the show and his wives, alike.

Last month, Kody told a follower to “grow up” when they knocked him for not fixing his marital issues with his first wife, Meri.

Kody’s second wife, Janelle fired back after he criticized her parenting decisions regarding quarantining. And he called out his third wife, Christine over her basement wife comments.

Kody made headlines when he denied Meri romance and sex after she attempted to flirt with him.

Kody continues to prove that he is not one to shy away from an opportunity to voice his opinion.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.