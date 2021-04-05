Kody Brown talks marriage to Meri, Sister Wives fans’ reaction: ‘What you think of me is none of my business’

Kody Brown told his followers that their opinions of him aren’t his business. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives patriarch Kody Brown had a message for his followers after last night’s episode revealed more insight into his broken marriage to Meri, and he told them it wasn’t his business what they think of him.

Kody joined two of his wives, Janelle and Robyn, on Sunday night for their weekly live tweets. This week’s episode revealed some scenes between Kody and his first wife Meri, that were awkward for viewers to watch.

Kody tweeted to his 131,000 followers: “This isn’t a fight or a situation that people should takes sides or even give opinions.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

“It is OUR problem. We will work it out as WE should. This happens in marriage. So what you think of me is none of my business.”

This week’s episode showed Kody and Meri completely disconnected about the state of their relationship

Last night’s episode focused a lot on Kody and Meri’s dissolved marriage. Viewers watched Meri try to salvage their 30-year marriage, only to be rejected by Kody.

Kody told his followers they shouldn’t give their opinions on his relationship with Meri. Pic credit: @realkodybrown/Twitter

Although Kody told his followers that they shouldn’t be giving opinions about his relationship with Meri, they disagreed and got vocal in his comments.

Love Sister Wives as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

One of Kody’s followers suggested he start believing in plural marriage again

One of Kody Brown’s followers voiced a lengthy opinion that included a suggestion for Kody, starting with believing in plural marriage. Kody admitted earlier this season he doesn’t want to advocate for plural marriage anymore.

His follower wrote, “If you want us, the viewers, to believe in, to root for, plural marriage, I suggest you start to believe in it too. It’s hard to think positively about plural marriage when our one public family, the supposed beacon of hope has gone out and fizzled before our eyes.”

One follower thought Kody needs to believe in plural marriage if he wants his viewers to, also. Pic credit: @realkodybrown/Twitter

The fan continued, “I & many viewers wanted to root for you and your family NOT because you guys were perfect, but because I/we could see the love & commitment between you made you all & that you all WANTED to fight to keep each other as one family.. Where did that commitment go?”

Another viewer agreed: “It’s all about him it seems anymore.”

Some fans think Kody and Robyn want to be monogamous

One fan of the show told Kody that he manipulates his wives and others had similar sentiments for the husband of four. A viewer alleged that Kody only wants to be with his fourth wife, Robyn.

They said of the father of 18, “IMO he wants only Robyn. He’s tired of plural marriage and the other wives are basically single moms now they’ve all said it since they’ve had their own homes years ago.”

“Kody, you are not being vulnerable, you are manipulating all your wives. Right now you are trying to manipulate Meri into leaving you rather than you breaking up the relationship. That way you can play poor me and then get yourself a younger wive when she leaves you.”

Another fan of the show accused Kody of manipulating his wives. Pic credit: @realkodybrown/Twitter

Despite what Kody thought about having opinions on his and Meri’s relationship, fans continued to sound off

Another viewer made a fair point that although it’s tough taking heat from fans, Kody chose to put his family on TV so that viewers will have opinions, one way or the other. They also suggested that Kody needs to put more effort into trying to revive his marriage with Meri.

More fans had opinions about Kody and Meri’s relationship. Pic credit: @realkodybrown/Twitter

Sister Wives fans might have a different outlook towards Kody if he approached things differently

Kody has a lot to say for someone who claims that what others think isn’t his business. Lots of fans think Meri should utilize her freedom of choice that Kody strongly advocates and leave the family.

Besides, Kody has also made it clear that he doesn’t have the choice to leave, but his wives can if they choose.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.