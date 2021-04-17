Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
Christine Brown ‘can’t do marriage’ with Kody anymore in finale preview


Christine Brown of Sister Wives
Christine Brown said she “can do marriage” anymore with Kody in the season finale. Pic credit: TLC

In a clip for the season finale of Sister Wives, Christine Brown broke down and said, “I can’t do marriage with Kody anymore,” in an emotional scene.

Kody and his four wives met up to have a socially distanced chat on their property at Coyote Pass in the clip.

Christine first got emotional when she talked about the family living in Utah. She said, “When we were there, you guys all talked about, ‘Utah was home, and the mountains were home, and family was there,’ so I thought that you felt the same.”

Christine’s feelings about Utah were met with awkward silence

An awkward silence followed before Christine’s sister wife Janelle spoke up and told her, “I’m sorry, I just don’t even know how to, how to make this okay for you.”

Robyn also broke the silence when she told Christine, “So when we went, I mean, it did feel like that, but it’s just, I, it’s, it’s home but it’s not friendly, is how I feel. I mean, there’s a part of it that will always be home to me, always.”

Robyn, who might want more kids with Kody, continued, “But, it’s not, it’s not, um, friendly to us, and I don’t know. I just don’t know how to feel comfortable doing that to my kids.”

Love Sister Wives as Much as We Do?
Join Us On Facebook!

Robyn was likely referencing the former polygamy laws in Utah when she said that the state wasn’t “friendly to” their family. Once a felony in Utah, plural marriage was decriminalized reducing the punishment to a minor infraction.

During their first season on the air, Sister Wives fans saw the Brown family flee Utah for Las Vegas, as they were under investigation for living “the principle” as their religion refers to polygamy.

Meri stepped up to try and console her sister wife, Christine

More awkward silence ensued before Meri got up from her chair and told Christine, “Come here,” repeatedly before grabbing Christine’s hand and walking away from the group with her.

Meri and Christine Brown of Sister Wives
Meri consoled Christine when she revealed she couldn’t “do marriage with Kody anymore.” Pic credit: TLC

Kody accused Christine of not even trying to pitch her move to Utah to the other wives

During his solo confessional, Kody admitted that he didn’t know what just happened. He was confused as to why Christine didn’t pitch her idea of moving to Utah to the rest of the spouses.

He said, “It seems like she didn’t even try.” Fans of the show recently gave Kody a piece of their minds about his treatment toward his wives and polygamy.

With their arms around each other, Meri and Christine continued to walk away from the other spouses.

Christine admitted to Meri, ‘I can’t do marriage with Kody anymore’

Christine got emotional once again as she told her sister wife, “Meri, I can’t do marriage with Kody anymore. I don’t wanna…” before the cameras cut the scene.

Christine has voiced that she wants to move back to Utah more than once this season, but the rest of the family doesn’t seem on board with her idea.

She recently explained that her “rough” relationship with Kody stemmed from her reluctance to live in one house with the rest of the family.

Viewers will have to tune in this Sunday for the two-hour long season finale to find out how all the drama unfolds.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.

