Sister Wives fans give Kody Brown a piece of their minds on treatment of his wives, favoritism and polygamy

Kody Brown caught more flak from fans of the show this week. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives fans threw some more shade at Kody Brown this week for the way he treats his wives, favoring his fourth wife, Robyn, and allegedly giving polygamy a bad name.

During last week’s live tweets, Kody bid his followers good night in a seemingly harmless tweet. But Kody’s fans and trolls showed up in full force and had plenty to say to the husband of four.

Kody’s tweet on April 11 read, “Hey Folks! Thank you so much for joining us tonight. See you next week. Goodnight!”

Earlier in the evening, Kody tweeted about topics as they aired on the episode, including daughter Ari’s bedtime, disagreements about COVID-19 protocols within the family, and running his mouth on set.

The father of 18 has been extremely open and outspoken this season, and his followers have followed suit.

Fans weren’t shy about telling Kody how they felt about him

Kody’s farewell tweet to his followers sparked backlash. Pic credit: @realkodybrown/Twitter

One of Kody’s followers asked about the difference in size between his four wives’ houses, noting that Robyn has a big, beautiful house, but doesn’t appear to have a job to afford it.

They wrote, “I’m sure this has been addressed, but I have to know how each wife got their house. I don’t think robin is employed and her house is … fabulous. I think janelle is employed and her house is … not like robin’s.”

Another fan of the show brought up the fact that Kody doesn’t support polygamy, which is ironic, given that the show is based off the family’s plural marriage lifestyle.

They said, “You don’t support poligamy, why would we support your show. It’s so very sad. We are in a pandemic. Why would we want to watch you not love [Meri], not give Christine what she deserves? Your lives are very sad.”

Fans accused Kody of favoritism and complaining

One follower thought Kody favors Robyn and it’s caused problems within the family: “Bro – your family probs aren’t caused by lack of trust. They’re caused by your favoritism of Robyn.”

Fans accused Kody of favoritism and had some choice words for him. Pic credit: @realkodybrown/Twitter

One of Kody’s followers felt like he favors Robyn’s kids over the other 13 he shares with Meri, Janelle, and Christine.

They replied, “It’s so sad that you traded ALL your other kids and grandkids for @LuvgvsUwngs & her kids you can tell they feel it poor kids will never know a father the way @LuvgvsUwngs kids do that’s why they rather go to @SWChristine2020 house instead of seeing you you did that”

One fan of the show got candid and used some choice words to describe Kody: “Do you have change so much. I don’t know how 4 wives love you! You treat them differently talk to them differently and in my opinion have turned in to a great big D**K!! Ever hear about putting yourself last, in love? No? I didn’t think so!”

They continued their rant, telling him, “You b***h and complain and b***h and complain. You act like it’s your way or the highway.”

The hate didn’t stop there — some threw shade at Kody on another show’s page

Even on other social media forums, Kody is receiving hate. One fan commented on TLC’s Instagram post for another polygamist show, Seeking Sister Wife.

The fan wrote, “I blame Kody Brown from my sister wives you got these men selling these women on this crap. The only one benefiting is the man.”

Seeking Sister Wife fans blamed Kody for other polygamist men’s actions. Pic credit: @tlc/Instagram

Kody has shown his true colors this season

Kody has come under fire this season for being so open and brutally honest. He has called out trolls on Twitter, as well as his own wives.

Recently, Kody admitted he’s “angry” during his couch confessionals and called his wife Janelle “lazy” during a recent episode.

Fans can tune in one last time this season for the two-hour season finale this Sunday.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.