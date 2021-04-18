Sister Wives: Kody Brown doesn’t care about his relationship with his wives anymore in new preview

Kody said arguing about COVID-19 was the reason why he doesn’t care about his relationships anymore Pic credit: TLC

In a preview clip for the season finale of Sister Wives, Kody Brown said that he “doesn’t care anymore” about his relationships with his wives in a shocking admission.

In the clip, Kody and his four wives are seated outside on their property at Coyote Pass.

The spouses met up to talk about their communication struggles

His wives brought poster board and markers to write down each of their communication issues in an effort to work through their issues.

As Janelle set up the poster board, Kody opened the clip by saying, “I guess I still don’t get what we’re talking about.”

Janelle calmly answered him, “Well, me neither, really.”

Kody asked, “Are we going to talk about our feelings?”

Kody voiced that he was ‘extremely discouraged’ about his wives’ inability to agree on COVID-19 protocols

During his solo confessional, Kody said, “I’m coming to this whole conversation very cynical cuz I’m extremely discouraged that I can’t get my wives to all agree on one simple thing: preventing the spread of Covid in our family. And so it’s p***ing me off.”

Back at the property, Janelle wrote her concerns on the poster board and said to the group, “When I boil it down, I need to make sure I’m heard.”

Janelle admitted during her confessional that she thought they’ve had communication problems for a long time. She continued to explain that her life slowed down during the pandemic shutdowns so she had plenty of time to reflect on her own styles of communication.

Next up was Christine’s turn. She voiced that she often feels as though she needs to feel important, and admitted she often feels as though she doesn’t have a say.

Christine, who said she “doesn’t want to do marriage with Kody anymore” went on to say that everyone assumed she’s being a “princess” because she doesn’t express herself well.

Christine tries to be authentic but doesn’t feel heard

During her confessional, Christine told cameras, “For the most part in our conversations, I really do try to speak authentically and maybe I’m over-dramatic or flipping my hair or something like that, but, it doesn’t mean that I don’t want to be heard.”

Janelle and Christine wrote down their concerns about communication Pic credit: TLC

Kody spoke up from his picnic table saying that he felt as though they all feel the same way about fighting to be heard.

When Robyn asked Kody what he was going to write on the poster board, he responded, “Oh, nothing.”

In a sing-songy voice, Robyn told him, “Yes you are, you have to play.”

Kody shocked his wives when he told them he didn’t ‘give a s**t anymore’

Kody hesitated before replying, “My problem is, I don’t want to write anything down there cuz I don’t give a s**t anymore,” as cameras showed Christine’s shocked reaction.

Christine looked shocked at Kody’s response that he doesn’t “give a s**t anymore.” Pic credit: TLC

Back on the confessional couch, Kody told cameras, “You know, we’ve moved here, we’re going through the struggles, I’ve been arguing about Covid now for so long with these ladies. That’s the reason I don’t care anymore.”

He continued, “I don’t enjoy the relationship anymore because it feels like a constant fight.”

Communication issues are nothing new for the spouses

Kody and his wives have been struggling with conveying their feelings for a while now, and the pandemic has magnified the family’s communication breakdown.

This season Kody and Meri’s relationship has disintegrated, Christine pushed to move back to Utah, Janelle disagreed with Kody on COVID-19 protocols, and Robyn had trouble deciding if she’d have more kids with Kody.

This week’s two-hour season finale is sure to entertain while fans hope to get answers to a lot of unresolved issues between the plural quintet.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.