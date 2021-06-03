Briana felt she needed to “clear some stuff up” on social media. Pic credit: MTV

Briana DeJesus of Teen Mom 2 felt like she needed to “clear some stuff up” about hiding her engagement, a podcast aimed at her, and who she thinks is a “horrible parent.”

In a series of now-deleted tweets, Briana shared several posts with her followers on Wednesday night.

In the first post, Briana wrote, “Think it’s time to clear some stuff up[.]”

She continued in a second tweet that read, “I’m not “hiding” that I am engaged when I’m the one that announced it. I don’t need to parade my relationship on social media to prove it to anyone.”

Briana added, “I am literally enjoying this wonderful time that I’ve dreamt for. To all my fans: I promise you’ll see more on TM.”

In a third post, Briana wrote, “I am not upset about any podcast and nor do I think it was aimed to make me feel some way.”

The first of Briana’s now-deleted tweets. Pic credit: @xobrianadej/Twitter

Briana shared a fourth and final post in her rant that read, “I don’t know where things got misconstrued but I don’t think anyone is a horrible parent. My fight with certain ppl is that — it should be 100/100 when parenting and I don’t want any less for my children.”

She continued, “That’s it. Nothing more nothing less. Always put ur child 1st.”

It’s unclear who her first tweet was aimed at, regarding ‘hiding’ her engagement

Briana’s second deleted tweet. Pic credit: @xobrianadej/Twitter

Briana referred to her engagement to Javi Gonzalez. Last week, the MTV star announced their engagement with a video montage on TikTok before sharing on Twitter and Instagram.

In her tweet, Briana promised her fans that they would “see more” on the show. She alluded to the fact earlier this year when she revealed Javi would be making a “little grand entrance” this season on Teen Mom 2.

Another of Briana’s deleted tweets. Pic credit: @xobrianadej/Twitter

She also revealed that Javi is somewhat camera shy, so she does her best to keep him out of the spotlight and keep their personal lives private — not such an easy task as a star on a reality show.

Fans of the show got to meet Javi for the first time during last week’s episode when he gave Briana a tattoo on her arm.

Briana’s final deleted tweet. Pic credit: @xobrianadej/Twitter

Briana seemingly was referring to Devoin appearing on Kail’s podcast

Briana’s tweet about not being “upset” about a podcast was seemingly aimed at her castmate and former nemesis, Kail Lowry.

Kail had Briana’s baby daddy, Devoin Austin, on her podcast Coffee Convos earlier this year. This week’s episode of Teen Mom 2 aired the footage, sparking fans to weigh in on Kail’s decision to host Devoin.

Briana and Kail have a rocky relationship, dating back to Kail’s divorce from Javi Marroquin, after which he began dating Briana.

Tensions rose during a 2018 taping of the Teen Mom 2 reunion and things turned physical when the two faced each other on stage.

Some felt as though Kail used Devoin’s appearance on her podcast as a way to shade Briana. Briana began sharing clickbait articles about Kail and Devoin being in a relationship, which didn’t sit well with Kail.

The two seemed to call a truce last month, though, when Kail congratulated Briana on her recent engagement.

Was Briana aiming her tweet at Devoin?

Briana’s final tweet claimed that things got “misconstrued” and that she doesn’t “think anyone is a horrible parent.” Given her rocky history with Devoin, it’s possible she was aiming her cryptic tweet towards him.

Her other baby daddy, Luis, seems to get off the hook when it comes to fulfilling his daddy duties, however. Perhaps she was aiming her tweet at him?

Briana has a history of Twitter rants and deleted tweets

The 27-year-old mom of two went on several Twitter tirades earlier this year. In one post, she called herself an “old hag” who has no energy.

After sharing clickbait articles aimed at Kail and Devoin, Briana deleted most of her posts on Twitter.

In another rant, Briana called herself “ugly” and threatened to shave her head. She also admitted to having “multiple personalities” and gave an interview stating outrageous claims, saying she was BFFs with Kail and had gotten back together with Javi Marroquin.

Despite the drama between baby daddies and castmate enemies, hopefully Briana can focus on her girls, Nova and Stella, while continuing to work on peacefully co-parenting with Devoin, as she prepares for married life.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.