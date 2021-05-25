Teen Mom 2: Kail Lowry congratulates Briana DeJesus on her engagement, fans praise her

Kail Lowry congratulated Briana DeJesus on her engagement and fans praised her for her maturity. Pic credit: MTV

Briana DeJesus announced her engagement on the social media platform TikTok on Monday and another Teen Mom 2 star wished her congratulations, which had some fans of the show scratching their heads.

In a montage of pics and video of herself and fiance Javi Gonzalez set to the song Perfect Duet by Ed Sheeran and Beyoncé, Briana took to TikTok to share the news that she’s getting married.

Surprising to many, Briana’s fellow Teen Mom 2 cast mate and former rival Kail Lowry stopped by to wish her congratulations.

Kail’s comment read, “This popped up on my FY page. Omg congrats! 🎉🍾”

Even more surprisingly to some, Briana replied to Kail’s congratulations, by simply responding, “Thank you ❤”

Could Kail’s comment on Briana’s TikTok post be a way to call a truce between the two MTV stars?

Kail showed up in Briana’s comments on TikTok to congratulate her on her engagement and Briana thanked her. Pic credit: brianadejesusx3/TikTok

Fans commented on Briana’s TikTok post, with many happy to see the “growth” Kail showed by congratulating her seemingly former enemy.

One fan on Briana’s TikTok replied to Kail’s comment, “Growth baby girl love it !!! Grown women stuff love both of you ladies ❤”

Another told Kail, “Well thats super sweet of you 🥰”

“I love seeing this!” commented another of Briana’s followers in response to Kail.

“this is the definition of a mature woman! we love to see this Kail 👏🥳” wrote another fan.

Briana and Kail have a tumultuous history

When Briana joined the Teen Mom 2 cast in 2017, things between her and Kail heated up pretty quickly. After Kail divorced Javi Marroquin, he briefly dated Briana.

Things have never been the same between them since, and it seems as though the two take jabs at each other by flaunting time with each others’ exes.

During the 2018 Teen Mom 2 reunion, things turned physical when Briana and Kail took the stage to film their segments.

Briana accused Kail of texting and harassing her while she dated Javi and when the two faced each other in person, they couldn’t hold back their emotions any longer.

Briana stirred up controversy last week when she shared clickbait about Kail and Devoin

Lately, the feuds seem to be aimed around the fact that Kail has been spending some time with one of Briana’s exes and baby daddies, Devoin Austin.

Kail had Devoin on her podcast earlier this year to give him a platform to speak his truth regarding his portrayal on the show and by Briana and her family.

Things got heated again earlier this year when Briana started sharing clickbait with headlines insinuating Kail and Devoin were in a relationship.

Kail quickly shot down the “fake news”, but Briana continued to share similar clickbait articles after Kail and Devoin were seen together backstage at the taping for the Teen Mom 2 reunion in New York City.

Now that Briana is engaged, fans of the show will certainly be waiting to see how much of the proposal and future nuptials will be aired on Teen Mom 2 and to see if Kail and Briana’s truce can last.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.