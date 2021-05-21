Kail Lowry and Devoin Austin hang out backstage at Teen Mom 2 reunion

Kail Lowry hangs out with Devoin Austin backstage at the Teen Mom 2 reunion Pic credit: MTV

The Teen Mom 2 reunion recently filmed and Kail Lowry shared a video hanging out with Devoin Austin backstage.

This isn’t the first time the two of them have been chummy with each other. Kail recently invited Devoin to be on her podcast to talk about his food truck business he was getting up and running.

When Devoin’s baby mama Briana DeJesus caught wind of it, she acted unphased but later shared a clickbait article and made it seem like she was happy that the two of them were in a relationship.

Kail quickly shut the rumors down and said they were just friends. Kail and Briana have a history of feuding ever since Briana dated Javi Marroquin, Kail’s ex-husband.

Many fans have accused Kail and Briana of intentionally doing things to get under each other’s skin.

Kail’s recent friendship with Devoin is no exception to that, but it still hasn’t stopped Kail from flaunting it on her social media.

Kail shares video hanging backstage with Devoin

Kail took to her Instagram stories and shared a photo of Devoin’s name tag outside his dressing room and then the two of them posed together in a video.

In the video, Kail said, “We’re gonna do our segment together.”

Devoin was then heard saying they were going to “knock it out.”

To which Kail replied, “Alright, let’s go.”

Kail shares photo of Devoin’s name tag backstage at Teen Mom 2 reunion Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

Kail Lowry hangs backstage with Devoin Austin at Teen Mom 2 reunion Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

Briana and Kail feud over Devoin’s appearance on her podcast

Prior to hanging out with Devoin at the reunion, Kail got into an online feud with Briana when he appeared on her podcast.

Following his appearance on the podcast, Briana answered fans questions during an Instagram Q and A.

When a fan asked her what she thought of Devoin’s friendship with Kail, Briana answered, “I am happy for him. He deserves all the clout he can get and she’s the perfect target for that bc it ain’t coming from me.”

Shortly after answering the questions, Briana shared a clickbait article that had a photo of Devoin with his arm around Kail.

The caption of the article read, “Congrats Kail & Devoin on your relationship! You have my blessing.”

The article was shared more than once, and Kail took the time to set the record straight.

She told her followers on Instagram that she and Devoin were not in a relationship and that they shouldn’t fall for the clickbait. She also shared a photo from Devoin’s social media account that showed him posing with his new girlfriend.

Whether or not Kail’s newfound friendship with Devoin has anything to do with her dislike for Briana remains to be seen. It’s clear that Kail doesn’t care whether Briana likes it or not as she continues to hang out with Devoin.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.