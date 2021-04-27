Kail Lowry calls out Briana DeJesus for clickbait, says she and Devoin are not in a relationship

After Briana shared clickbait, Kail fired back, confirming she’s not in a relationship with Briana’s ex, Devoin. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2’s Briana DeJesus shared yet another clickbait article, this time claiming that Kail Lowry and Briana’s ex, Devoin Austin, were in a relationship, but Kail fired back and set the record straight.

Tensions rose after Briana shared a swipe-up article in her IG stories on Monday night that showed Devoin with his arm around Kail as the two were smiling, and Briana wrote, “Congrats Kail & Devoin on your relationship! You have my blessing 💕”

Kail clarified that she is not in a relationship with Devoin, and shared a pic of him with his current girlfriend

Kail first shared a picture to her own IG stories on Tuesday morning, with a pic of herself and the caption, “Devoin & I are not in a relationship. Do not fall for the click bait,” and the words “fake news” were added as a gif at the bottom of the pic.

In her next slide, Kail shared one of Devoin’s recent IG posts, where he was posing with his girlfriend in a Colorado hotel where the couple had vacationed over the weekend, and Kail included a gif of a heart with the word “respect” written inside it.

Kail subtly addressed the clickbait again on Tuesday when she posted on Instagram promoting her Baby Mamas No Drama podcast. She shared a pic of herself and Vee sitting with their mics, ready to record their podcast, both with surprised looks on their faces.

The caption read, “when you wake up to fake news & there is an all new episode of @babymamasnodramapodcast 💕 the stars align again 😂 download & subscribe on your fav podcast app”

Kail said on her IG stories that she wasn’t in a relationship with Devoin, despite Briana’s click bait article, and respects his relationship with his girlfriend. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

Was Briana being spiteful?

Briana wasn’t done, though. She shared the same clickbait yet again on Tuesday’s IG stories and shared a post, which she has since deleted, with three pics of Devoin and Kail, and the caption, “Congrats Kail & Devoin on your relationship! 💕 #LinkInBio. I’m happy for you both ❤️”

Briana shared the click bait on her stories Monday night, Tuesday morning, and as a post on IG, which she has since deleted. Pic credit: @_brianadejesus/Instagram

The social media war between Kail and Briana isn’t too surprising. Kail and Briana first started feuding when Briana began dating Kail’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, shortly after Kail and Javi divorced.

Earlier this year, Kail had Devoin on her podcast, Coffee Convos, to give him a platform to speak, since he felt like MTV didn’t let him tell his side of the story when it came to his relationship with Briana.

Briana recently shared a Q+A on her Instagram stories, answered questions from her fans, and addressed the relationship between Kail and Devoin.

One of Briana’s followers asked her, “What do you think of Devoins friendship with Kail” to which she replied, “I am happy for him. He deserves all the clout he can get 💓 and she’s the perfect target for that bc it ain’t coming from me 😂”

Briana addressed the fact that some thought Kail might be friends with Devoin to get back at Briana for dating Javi

They asked Briana, “Do you think Kail’s new friendship with Devoin is because you were with javi?”

Briana answered, “No, not at all. I think we all moved forward. It was a business move on both parties and I can totally respect it”

Briana dated Devoin as a teenager, and they share one child, daughter Nova. The two didn’t last long as a couple, though, and have butted heads ever since Briana was pregnant.

Devoin has made strides to be more involved in Nova’s life and help out financially

Briana has frequently complained that Devoin was a deadbeat dad who didn’t spend enough time with Nova and wanted him to contribute more financially.

Devoin has been trying to restore his relationship with his daughter, Nova, by spending more time with her and contributing financially, as well.

Teen Mom 2 returns to the air on Tuesday, May 4 at 8/7c on MTV.