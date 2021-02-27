Devoin Austin of Teen Mom 2 praises daughter Nova in sweet Instagram pics

Devoin Austin of Teen Mom 2. Pic credit: MTV

Devoin Austin, ex of Briana DeJesus of Teen Mom 2, proudly posted a series of adorable pics of his daughter, Nova after a gymnastics competition.

Devoin captioned the post, “Great job today by the entire team. Proud of my baby. 2nd comp in 2 weeks. Hard work paying off!”

In the first pic, Devoin is seen holding his daughter, Nova in his left arm while he holds her younger sister, Stella, in his right arm.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

The second pic shows Nova alongside a teammate in a gymnastics salute position with both arms raised and two medals hanging around her neck.

The third pic showcases Nova’s team gathered round a large trophy with huge smiles on their faces.

Nova is part of the Orlando Gymnastics squad in Orlando, FL.

Devoin’s ex and mother of his child is Briana DeJesus of Teen Mom 2

Devoin’s ex is Briana DeJesus, of Teen Mom 2 fame. The two first became publicly known when they were featured on 16 and Pregnant on MTV.

Briana was 17 years old when she gave birth to the couple’s child, Nova Star DeJesus, who is now 9 years old.

Devoin and Briana have a rocky past and have often argued about child support, custody, visitation, and criminal charges.

Daughter Nova doesn’t share her father’s last name because Briana chose not to include him on the birth certificate.

Devoin recently was a guest on fellow Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry’s podcast, Coffee Convos. He explained his dislike for the MTV network and Briana’s family.

“I want to start this off by thanking Kailyn and Lindsie for inviting me on the podcast,” he said in a statement about his appearance on the podcast. “They were very welcoming and they listened to what I had to say. It felt great to get some things off my chest. There wasn’t any pressure to bash anyone or anything like that.”

According to what was portrayed on Teen Mom 2, Devoin had left the hospital to play basketball when Nova was being born. Devoin had a different account of that day saying he was downstairs in the hospital, which wasn’t shown for the cameras.

Nova’s parents haven’t been able to peacefully reconcile, unfortunately. During the reunion special for Teen Mom 2, the two argued, and when Dr. Drew Pinsky validated Devoin’s point of view, Briana stormed off the set.

Devoin has a special relationship with Nova’s little sister, Stella

In addition to daughter Nova, Briana also has a daughter, Stella, to another father, Luis Hernandez. Devoin is seen holding Stella in the sweet Instagram post.

Stella’s father, Luis, has been mostly absent in her life. When Devoin started coming around more to spend time with his Nova, Stella soon took to Devoin and the two share an adorable relationship.

It is unclear if Devoin will make any future appearances on the network’s successful franchise series, Teen Mom.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.