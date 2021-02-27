Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Videos 90 Day Fiance The Bachelor The Bachelorette Teen Mom Teen Mom 2 Big Brother Married at First Sight Sister Wives Below Deck RHOC RHOBH RHONY Love Island
News

Devoin Austin of Teen Mom 2 praises daughter Nova in sweet Instagram pics


Devoin Austin of Teen Mom 2
Devoin Austin of Teen Mom 2. Pic credit: MTV

Devoin Austin, ex of Briana DeJesus of Teen Mom 2, proudly posted a series of adorable pics of his daughter, Nova after a gymnastics competition.

Devoin captioned the post, “Great job today by the entire team. Proud of my baby. 2nd comp in 2 weeks. Hard work paying off!”

In the first pic, Devoin is seen holding his daughter, Nova in his left arm while he holds her younger sister, Stella, in his right arm.

Related Gallery
View More Pics

The second pic shows Nova alongside a teammate in a gymnastics salute position with both arms raised and two medals hanging around her neck.

monsterscriticsreality

249 309

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

Teen Mom OG SPOILERS: Maci and Taylor face off with Ryan Edwards’ parents at the reunion! Details ...

View

Feb 26

3 0
Open
Teen Mom OG SPOILERS: Maci and Taylor face off with Ryan Edwards’ parents at the reunion! Details at link in the bio! (📸: MTV) . . . . . . . . #teenmom #teenmomfan #teenmomlife #teenmomshaderoom #kaillowry #kailynlowry #teenmom2fan #teenmomtea #JenelleEvans #ChelseaHouska #MTV #MTVTeenMom #kaillowry #macibookout #teenmomog #ryanedwards

Teen Mom OG SPOILERS: Maci and Taylor face off with Ryan Edwards’ parents at the reunion! Details at link in the bio!
(📸: MTV)
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
#teenmom #teenmomfan #teenmomlife #teenmomshaderoom #kaillowry #kailynlowry #teenmom2fan #teenmomtea #JenelleEvans #ChelseaHouska #MTV #MTVTeenMom #kaillowry #macibookout #teenmomog #ryanedwards ...

3 0

monsterscriticsreality

Comments Box SVG iconsUsed for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Teen Mom critics take aim at Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra over Vaeda’s birthday cupcake! 🧁 What...

View

Feb 23

7 0
Open
Teen Mom critics take aim at Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra over Vaeda’s birthday cupcake! 🧁 What could be so bad about a birthday celebration? Details at link in the bio. (📸Pic Credit: MTV) . . . . . . . . #teenmom #teenmomfan #teenmomlife #teenmomshaderoom #kaillowry #kailynlowry #teenmom2fan #teenmomtea #JenelleEvans #ChelseaHouska #MTV #MTVTeenMom #kaillowry #tylerbaltierra

Teen Mom critics take aim at Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra over Vaeda’s birthday cupcake! 🧁 What could be so bad about a birthday celebration? Details at link in the bio.
(📸Pic Credit: MTV)
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
#teenmom #teenmomfan #teenmomlife #teenmomshaderoom #kaillowry #kailynlowry #teenmom2fan #teenmomtea #JenelleEvans #ChelseaHouska #MTV #MTVTeenMom #kaillowry #tylerbaltierra ...

7 0

monsterscriticsreality

“I’m trying to figure out the best way to say this without being a b***h…umm, let’s just say...

View

Feb 17

9 0
Open
“I’m trying to figure out the best way to say this without being a b***h…umm, let’s just say Chelsea and Kail had their own clique and that was very important to them.” 🗣 #TeenMom2's Jenelle Evans calls out Chelsea Houska and Kailyn Lowry for ignoring her at reunions. Read the details at link in the bio.⁠ (📸Pic credit: MTV)⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ #teenmom #teenmomfan #teenmomlife #teenmomshaderoom #kaillowry #kailynlowry #teenmom2fan #teenmomtea #JenelleEvans #ChelseaHouska #MTV #MTVTeenMom #kaillowry

“I’m trying to figure out the best way to say this without being a b***h…umm, let’s just say Chelsea and Kail had their own clique and that was very important to them.” 🗣 #TeenMom2's Jenelle Evans calls out Chelsea Houska and Kailyn Lowry for ignoring her at reunions. Read the details at link in the bio.⁠
(📸Pic credit: MTV)⁠
.⁠
.⁠
.⁠
.⁠
.⁠
.⁠
#teenmom #teenmomfan #teenmomlife #teenmomshaderoom #kaillowry #kailynlowry #teenmom2fan #teenmomtea #JenelleEvans #ChelseaHouska #MTV #MTVTeenMom #kaillowry ...

9 0

The third pic showcases Nova’s team gathered round a large trophy with huge smiles on their faces.

Nova is part of the Orlando Gymnastics squad in Orlando, FL.

Devoin’s ex and mother of his child is Briana DeJesus of Teen Mom 2

Devoin’s ex is Briana DeJesus, of Teen Mom 2 fame. The two first became publicly known when they were featured on 16 and Pregnant on MTV.

Briana was 17 years old when she gave birth to the couple’s child, Nova Star DeJesus, who is now 9 years old.

Devoin and Briana have a rocky past and have often argued about child support, custody, visitation, and criminal charges.

Daughter Nova doesn’t share her father’s last name because Briana chose not to include him on the birth certificate.

Devoin recently was a guest on fellow Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry’s podcast, Coffee Convos. He explained his dislike for the MTV network and Briana’s family.

“I want to start this off by thanking Kailyn and Lindsie for inviting me on the podcast,” he said in a statement about his appearance on the podcast. “They were very welcoming and they listened to what I had to say. It felt great to get some things off my chest. There wasn’t any pressure to bash anyone or anything like that.”

According to what was portrayed on Teen Mom 2, Devoin had left the hospital to play basketball when Nova was being born. Devoin had a different account of that day saying he was downstairs in the hospital, which wasn’t shown for the cameras.

Nova’s parents haven’t been able to peacefully reconcile, unfortunately. During the reunion special for Teen Mom 2, the two argued, and when Dr. Drew Pinsky validated Devoin’s point of view, Briana stormed off the set.

Devoin has a special relationship with Nova’s little sister, Stella

In addition to daughter Nova, Briana also has a daughter, Stella, to another father, Luis Hernandez. Devoin is seen holding Stella in the sweet Instagram post.

Stella’s father, Luis, has been mostly absent in her life. When Devoin started coming around more to spend time with his Nova, Stella soon took to Devoin and the two share an adorable relationship.

It is unclear if Devoin will make any future appearances on the network’s successful franchise series, Teen Mom.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.

Christina Floyd
Latest posts by Christina Floyd (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x