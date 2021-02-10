Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Briana DeJesus and Devoin Austin are feuding again after he forgot to pick up Nova


Briana DeJesus during an episode of Teen Mom 2
Briana DeJesus and Devoin Austin are feuding again after he forgot to pick up Nova from gymnastics Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus just can’t seem to avoid drama when it comes to her baby daddy Devoin Austin.

Briana and Devoin have been attacking each other on social media for several months now and are constantly in disagreements about their daughter Nova.

The majority of Briana’s storyline on Teen Mom 2 this past season consisted of her fighting with Devoin about finances and pushing him to contribute more to support their daughter.

Devoin recently threw a jab at Briana for showing off plastic surgery she received from Dr. Miami and he suggested that she needed brain surgery instead.

Now, it looks like Briana is the one blasting Devoin as she shared a text message conversation between the two of them after he forgot to pick Nova up from her gymnastics practice.

Briana blasts Devoin for forgetting to pick up Nova

Briana said that Nova came home crying after Devoin was late to pick her up from her gymnastics practice.

She shared a text message exchange between her and Devoin in which she ripped into Devoin for forgetting about their daughter.

She said, “Ur daughter is here crying and I don’t even know what to say to her? How dare you forget her. But honestly, it is what it is. You are showing her ur true colors, I don’t even have to express my feelings to her. She’s gaining her own.”

Devoin fired back and said, “She just said she wants to spend the night and wants to get pick up by me Friday. You can’t be mad for her all the time Briana,”

The exchange went back and forth over several messages.

After Briana posted the text messages, Devoin made a post of his own and blamed Briana for asking him to pick Nova up at the last minute. He also wrote that she cannot express her hate for him through their child.

A Teen Mom fanpage shared the text message exchange as well as Devoin’s post.

Devoin opens up about things he would change

In light of the ongoing drama, Devoin recently made a YouTube video and acknowledged that he would have done things differently with Briana if he could go back in time.

According to The Sun, he apologized for his recent behavior and said, “If I could go back with this knowledge I have now, I would literally be more mature, cause being immature was the root of most evil…a little maturity, you could go a long way.”

Despite his apology and desire to have been more mature, it doesn’t seem as though the drama between Devoin and Briana will end any time soon.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.

Latest posts by Maggie Michaels (see all)


