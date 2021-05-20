Teen Mom 2 stars confirm they’re in NYC to film reunion

The cast of Teen Mom 2 confirmed they’re in New York to tape the reunion. Pic credit: MTV

The cast of Teen Mom 2, including veterans Kail Lowry, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline, and new member Ashley Jones, have all confirmed that they’re in New York’s Times Square to film the reunion for this season of the show.

Veteran castmate Kail Lowry shared several pics of her stay in New York, and included a picture of the sign on her door that read, “Teen Mom 2 Reunion Kail.”

Kail also shared a picture of herself with the casting agent who cast her on 16 and Pregnant back in 2009, and captioned the pic, “We finally meet again!”

Kail Lowry shared several pictures from NYC, talked about ordering food and not feeling herself

While she was in New York, Kail also took the time to share some Instagram stories with her followers, asking for recommendations for food delivery, and telling her fans that she’s “old” and just wanted to order food and hang in for the night.

The 29-year-old mom of four also shared that she wore baggy clothes to the reunion because she wasn’t feeling her best and told her followers that she felt “12 sizes bigger” than her usual self.

Another veteran castmate, Leah Messer, shared several videos on Instagram leading up to her departure from West Virginia to New York for the reunion trip, with a flight that should have only taken a little over an hour, but shared that she hit some snags along the way.

Kail shared pics from Times Square in New York City where she arrived to film the reunion for Teen Mom 2. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

Leah had some scheduling conflicts and Jade shared pics and a selfie ahead of the reunion

It looked like Leah had some scheduling conflicts and hit a flight delay after getting a later start than the rest of her cast members, but eventually shared a pic, tagging fellow Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry, and said, “Looks like I’m heading your way after all!”

Jade Cline, an Indiana resident, had a nearly two-hour flight into Times Square and was sure to share pics and video on Instagram of her arrival in New York, sharing a pic of a mirrored sign that read, “Welcome to New York.” She also posted a selfie to her timeline on Instagram with the caption, “Reunion Time 🤪”

Leah Messer and Jade Cline both shared pics, confirming they were headed to Times Square for the Teen Mom 2 reunion. Pic credit: @leahmesser/Instagram and @jadecline_/Instagram

Although Briana DeJesus didn’t share any footage on her personal accounts, her new tattoo-artist boyfriend, Javi, shared some on his, with one pic from a hotel room, with the location tagged as Times Square, New York City.

Briana DeJesus didn’t share any pics or video, but her current boyfriend and her ex, Devoin did

It looks like one of Briana’s baby daddies, Devoin Austin, is also in town for the reunion, as he arrived and shared footage around the same time as the rest of the cast.

Briana’s current boyfriend Javi shared pics from Times Square, along with her baby daddy, Devoin Austin. Pic credit: @javi_tattooz/Instagram and @devoinaustin/Instagram

Devoin showed off a pic from inside his hotel room, with his luggage spread all over the room, and tagged his location at Times Square, New York City, as well.

Newest cast member Ashley Jones also shared a post to Instagram of herself in a form-fitting red dress, white strappy heels, and a long side ponytail with the caption, “Issa reunion baby 🥳”

Teen Mom 2 reunions have been notorious for fights and walk-offs

During the last reunion that featured Briana and Devoin, she ended up walking off set after Dr. Drew upset her with a statement that validated what Devoin had to say.

It’s unclear whether the reunion will feature the cast members sitting together on stage, but if that’s the case, hopefully, things will stay calm; but judging by the show’s history, viewers know that reunions are notorious for fiery tempers and sometimes fights on stage.

Teen Mom 2 newbie Ashley Jones and Jade Cline erupted on stage during a reunion for Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant when Ashley claimed that she was asked to move on to Teen Mom 2 after Jade filled the spot, upon Jenelle Evans’ firing from the show.

Ashley finally got her own spot on the series when Chelsea Houska announced her departure from the show.

Fans of the show are eagerly awaiting the rest of this season of the show, as well as a date for the reunion special, which will surely be highly anticipated this season.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.