Jade Cline of Teen Mom 2 reacts to Ashley Jones’s ‘choice words,’ opens up about her relationships with Sean and her mom

Ahead of the premiere of Season 11 of Teen Mom 2, Jade Cline revealed how she reacted to new castmate Ashley Jones’s “choice words” and opened up about her relationships with both her ex-boyfriend, Sean and her mom, Christy.

Since fans of the series last saw Jade on TV, she has had an up-and-down relationship with on-again-off-again boyfriend, Sean Austin. The two have had nothing but a tumultuous relationship since viewers met the former couple in 2017.

Jade started her reality TV run with a spot on the Teen Mom spinoff, Young + Pregnant, and accepted a spot on Teen Mom 2 after Jenelle Evans was fired.

The 23-year-old Indiana native joining the cast of Teen Mom 2 in Jenelle’s place sparked some resentment at the time from another Young + Pregnant alum, Ashley Jones. A brawl nearly broke out during the Young + Pregnant reunion when Ashley was the only cast member not to congratulate Jade on her graduation to Teen Mom 2.

However, since Chelsea Houska announced her departure from the series, Ashley was hired as her replacement, and will now be filming alongside Jade.

When Jade was asked how she felt about Ashley replacing Chelsea, she told Too Fab, “I really don’t care. I don’t really care about anything else that’s going on with other girls… really. I’m just kind of the person that sticks to my own story, my own life, and my own business.”

Jade said she tries to mind her own business

“So, I’ve never really been the person to comment on anyone else’s lives. I don’t — I’ve never really ever spoke out about anybody else and what they’re doing and I mean that’s just kind of how I am and how I’ve always been.”

Since the last time viewers saw Jade, her hot-and-cold relationship with baby daddy Sean Austin has fizzled once again. The two broke up, and she deleted his pics and told fans they could “have him” after discovering he joined Tinder.

Jade gave brief update on her and Sean’s ‘rollercoaster’ relationship status

“I feel like it’s really hard to say. I don’t really want to say too much because this new season that’s coming out, a lot happens from the beginning to the end. So, I don’t really want to get into too many details. It’s always a rollercoaster in my life so expect nothing less,” she told the outlet.

Jade and Sean recently sparked engagement rumors when she was spotted flaunting a huge ring on her ring finger while the couple vacationed in Las Vegas.

Jade opened up about her relationship with her mom, Christy

Jade, who wants to adopt or foster a child one day, also has had a tumultuous relationship with her mom, Christy. The two have argued during episodes and on reunions, and have been in and out of each others’ lives for years, as Christy has battled drug addiction and jail time.

When asked how her relationship with her mom is going now, Jade had this to say: “Right now, I don’t know. I don’t think we really talk that much right now. It’s kind of like a long story, but what transpired and what happened to get us to this point is all in the new season.”

“So, it’s really a lot,” she added. “A lot during my surgery, and a lot of stuff happened during that time too that has us in the place we are now. So, I really don’t want to say too much about it, I guess. I mean, you’ll see exactly what happens in the new season.”

Jade revealed that she hated filming for Teen Mom 2 during the pandemic

“We had — there’s a lot of precautions that we did with filming, like with distancing, with constant testing — there was so much that went into making this season and making sure everyone was safe…It was hard though,” she said of filming during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I feel like we did self-shooting for a while, which really, really sucked. I hated the self-shooting. It was such a pain in the a–. It’s like I was the camera person, the audio person, like I was doing all this stuff and it’s crazy to see how all the girls told their story and did it self-shooting wise,” she continued.

“I feel like that was really, really crazy. I was wondering if that was gonna flop…but I feel like everyone did a good job,” she cnclude.

Fans can catch up on what else has kept Jade busy as well as the rest of the cast for the Season 11 premiere tonight.

Season 11 of Teen Mom 2 premieres tonight, May 4 at 8/7c on MTV.