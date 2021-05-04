Teen Mom 2: Jade Cline teases new season, admits she got work done

Jade Cline admitted to plastic surgery ahead of a new “rollercoaster” of a season on Teen Mom 2. Pic credit: MTV

Jade Cline of Teen Mom 2 talked about her choice to have plastic surgery and how her recovery has been a “hard journey.”

The 23-year-old licensed cosmetologist traveled to Miami from Indianapolis for her procedure, a Brazilian butt lift (BBL).

The procedure involves suctioning fat from another part of the body and injecting it into the butt, adding more volume.

She admitted that although her surgeon, Dr. Chang, did a “really good job,” her recovery was “really hard,” especially while trying to chase a toddler around.

Jade admitted she may have pushed herself a bit too much while also caring for her daughter, Kloie, which didn’t help her recovery. She recently admitted that she is proud of her parenting skills with daughter Kloie.

Jade told fans they can watch her recovery play out this season on Teen Mom 2

“Yeah, I went to Miami and went and got a BBL [Brazilian butt lift] done by Doctor Chang. They did a really good job.”

“I feel like my recovery was really hard. The season you’ll have to watch to see like from start to finish like how the recovery went, but it was definitely really, really crazy,” Kloie’s mom explained.

Jade said, “Yeah, it was definitely hard. I feel like I was pushing myself to get stuff done, and making sure that she had everything she needed.”

She continued, “I feel like it was definitely hard, but I mean a lot of Tylenol, a lot of water, that basically was all I could do. Went to the gym and stuff, you know I kind of just did small workouts to get myself back to feeling better.”

Jade revealed she spent time with another Teen Mom 2 cast member

To reduce traveling after surgery, Jade said that she initially recovered in Miami where she had the surgery, then headed to Orlando to recover with Briana DeJesus.

“I started off in Miami and ended up recovering the rest of the time in Orlando with Briana and her family. So, it definitely was a lot,” Jade said. “But I’m just happy now to be mostly recovered and you know, back to normal.”

Jade admitted she’s “still a little sore in some spots” after her procedure but admitted, “I’m ready for the summer!”

With her new figure, Jade has been adding to her wardrobe, saying, “I went shopping and bought all new clothes.”

When asked about any future cosmetic surgery procedures, Jade said, “I pretty much think I’m done. It was a hard experience. It was a hard journey.”

She admitted to feeling “so, so vulnerable” while “at the absolute worst points” of her recovery. Jade hopes that documenting her surgery journey will help others considering having work done.

“I feel like we documented a lot of the horrible stuff that comes with it,” the salon owner said.

The mother of one, who would like to foster or adopt children in her future, had the surgery done in January of this year, and at just 10 days post-op said she was pleased with the results.

Jade shared a video with her followers and said, “10 days post-op. Still have a lot of [bruising] and swelling. I have a lot of healing to do, but I’m loving how I’m looking so far.”

Jade also teased at the new season of Teen Mom 2, saying, “I feel like a lot has happened. From start to finish, a lot has changed,” but didn’t want to give away too many spoilers.

Fans of the show can catch up with Jade and the rest of the cast, including Ashley Jones, when the new season debuts tonight.

Season 11 of Teen Mom 2 premieres tonight, Tuesday, May 4 at 8/7c on MTV.