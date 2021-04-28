Teen Mom 2: Jade Cline says she wants more kids, may ‘foster’ or ‘adopt’

Jade told her followers she wants more kids, and is interested in foster care. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline revealed that she wants more kids, and detailed her desire to use the foster program to adopt one day.

The 23-year-old reality TV star shared recently that she was sick in bed and answered a few fan questions.

One of her followers asked her, “Any more kids for you in the future”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Jade responded, “Yes but don’t think I’m quite ready yet. I’ve been thinking about doing the foster to adopt program in the future.”

She continued, “I was in foster care before as a kid and it can be pretty rough so taking a child out of that situation and giving them a loving home would be amazing.”

Jade has spoken out previously about her desire to adopt her next child.

Love Teen Mom as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Last month, the hairstylist told her followers during a Q&A, “I think in a few years I would like to adopt. Since I was in foster care I definitely think it would be best for me to do the foster to adopt program.”

She added, “So many children in my state are in foster care and are in need of adoption. I think I’m going to wait until Klo’s around five or six to adopt my second child.”

Jade told fans that she was in the foster care system, but didn’t say why

Jade clarified her experience in the foster care system but didn’t give a specific reason for why or how she ended up there.

She explained to her followers, “Long story on how I ended up there. But yes my mom is my biological mom. I was in foster care when I was in high school then ended up aging out.”

Jade has definitely had a rough family life and has struggled in her relationship with her baby daddy, Sean Austin. Much of their relationship drama played out on Teen Mom 2.

Jade’s mom and stepdad have a history of drug abuse and arrests, as does Sean. She let all three of them live under her roof at one point, which didn’t end well.

Jade made headlines earlier this month when she told fans they could “have” Sean after she discovered he made a Tinder profile.

Jade and Sean are ‘off’ for the time being

Jade and Sean suddently broke up without warning after the couple sparked engagement rumors when they vacationed in Las Vegas. Jade was spotted with a big sparkler on her ring finger.

Prior to that, Jade shared a series of racy pictures of her and Sean, whom she praised in the post. She later deleted his pictures after they broke up.

Fans can see what else Jade and the rest of the Teen Mom 2 cast has been up to next week when Season 11 premieres.

Teen Mom 2 returns to the air on Tuesday, May 4 at 8/7c on MTV.