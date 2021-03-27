Teen Mom 2 fans think Jade Cline and Sean Austin are engaged after she flaunts diamond ring

Jade and Sean confirming their separate living situations at the Teen Mom season 10 reunion. Now, they may be engaged! Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2’s Jade Cline shared a photo from her romantic Las Vegas vacation with baby daddy Sean Austin.

Jade’s followers immediately spotted the giant rock on her ring finger!

Are Jade and Sean engaged?!

Jade took to her Instagram (@jadecline_) to post a picture of her at The LINQ in Las Vegas, where she and Sean have been taking a little getaway retreat.

She released the photo with no caption, which raised flags for many fans that there may be a hidden message in Jade’s picture.

The post depicts Jade sitting pretty at a bar with her drink held high with most notably, her left hand on display in the forefront.

And on her ring finger was a diamond ring with a huge stone!

Although Jade did not explicitly say that she and Sean were engaged, fans suspected that the couple finally overcame their differences and decided to settle down.

Pic credit: Instagram / @leslyyym

Another one of Jade’s followers wrote:

Pic credit: Instagram / @hannah03___

Cline’s Instagram has long been alluding that she and Sean are back together and are better than ever.

Jade and Sean’s rollercoaster relationship

Earlier this month, Jade posted a racy Instagram photo of her and Sean in early March, praising him for his commitment to change.

The caption reads, “loving you has always felt so right. I’m so proud of you… You’ve proved people who’ve mad [sic] mistakes can change, evolve, improve, and learn. It hasn’t always been easy but it’s always been worth it. cheers 🥂 to us and forever.”

During an Instagram Q & A last December, Jade revealed that their relationship was “getting along great now.”

Teen Mom fans are happy to see that Jade and Sean are back on the right track, especially since the last audiences saw of them was at the Season 10 reunion. There, the couple discussed that they were still hooking up, but were living in separate households.

Sean’s long journey towards getting over his addictions is what put a strain on his relationship with Jade and with their daughter, Kloie. The last season of Teen Mom 2 showed Jade confronting Sean over drug residue she found in his home when he was supposed to be sober.

Sean after taking a drug test to prove to Jade that he did not relapse. The test came back negative! Pic credit: MTV

Now, it seems that the couple has come a long way, and may be engaged!

Teen Mom 2 was renewed for an eleventh season on MTV, so fans may need to wait until then to see exactly if and/or how Sean popped the question.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.