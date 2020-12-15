Jade Cline reveals relationship status with Sean Austin, says they are ‘getting along great now’

Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline’s relationship with her boyfriend Sean Austin has had its ups and downs over the last couple of years. Sean’s battle with addiction has hurt their relationship and his ability to parent their daughter Kloie.

While Sean has completed drug tests to prove to Jade that he’s stayed clean, their relationship has continued to struggle. Jade has been caught between her parents and Sean as they rarely get along with each other.

Each week, the tension between the two of them has become more obvious.

During an Instagram Q and A, a fan asked how everything was going. Jade replied that she and Sean were doing well.

She said, “Me and Sean are getting along great now, I feel like it’s taken a while for us to get where we are now but I’m grateful that everything has improved.”

She continued, “No relationships or co-parenting relationships are perfect. You both have to work on making it work and getting along.”

Jade explained the difficulty of having their story displayed on national television. She acknowledged that, while many people can hide what’s going on in their own lives, hers is constantly on display.

Jade and Sean’s backstory

In addition to discussing her current relationship status, Jade explained how she met Sean.

She was only 13 years old at the time and lived with her grandmother. She was in 8th grade while Sean was a freshman in high school.

Sean lived in her grandmother’s neighborhood and used to carry her groceries in the house for her. Jade and Sean started to hang out and became best friends for several years before things became romantic between them.

Jade and Sean drama

Jade and Sean have been at odds with one another on recent episodes of Teen Mom 2.

Most recently, the couple fought at a birthday dinner for Kloie. Jade became aggravated with Sean’s refusal to work while he earned his GED.

They started to argue back and forth as Jade’s mother tried to get them to stop.

Away from the table, Jade vented to her mother about wanting to break up with Sean. She made it a point to acknowledge that she worked while going to school and there was no reason why he couldn’t do the same.

During her Instagram Q and A, a fan asked why Sean didn’t have a job. Jade told the fan that he did have a job and reminded them that Teen Mom 2 was filmed 6-8 months ago and doesn’t necessarily reflect their current life circumstances.

Jade said that the things people are watching now happened a long time ago. She said things have changed and the couple has moved on.

Jade confirmed that she and Sean are in a better place but fans can watch the struggles they went through to get there as the rest of the Teen Mom 2 season continues to play out.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.