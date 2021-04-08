Teen Mom 2: Jade Cline confirms breakup with Sean after she deletes his pics, tells fan they can ‘have him’

Jade Cline of Teen Mom 2 confirmed that she is single and has split from her baby daddy, Sean Austin, after deleting his pics from her profile and telling fans they can “have him.”

The 23-year-old licensed cosmetologist held a fan Q&A on her Instagram stories yesterday after telling her followers, “Ask me a question.”

When one fan asked if she was single, Jade replied, “Yasss” along with a googly-eyed emoji sticking out its tongue.

When a fan exposed Sean on Tinder, Jade said ‘they can have him’

In the next slide, one of Jade’s followers wrote, “Are you and Sean broken up bc I saw him on Tinder earlier[.] I hope so girl you deserve better”

Jade cleared up any confusion about her relationship with Sean when she responded, “IM SCREAMINGGGGG they can have him lmaoooo” along with several crying-laughing emojis.

Jade has also posted some cryptic messages on Twitter recently, amid rumors she had split from Sean. On Wednesday night she tweeted, “Just know I’m doing me”

The breakup comes just a month after the couple sparked engagement rumors

Just last month, Jade and Sean sparked engagement rumors when she was seen sporting a sparkler on her left ring finger.

Less than a month ago, Jade shared racy pics of her and Sean and wrote, “loving you has always felt so right. I’m so proud of you… You’ve proved people who’ve mad [sic] mistakes can change, evolve, improve, and learn. It hasn’t always been easy but it’s always been worth it. cheers to us and forever.”

Jade has since deleted the racy Instagram pics that included Sean, and any other evidence of her ex from her account.

Fans noticed that Jade’s change of relationship status was a bit sudden. Just several weeks ago, Jade was praising Sean when she said that Sean had changed, turned his life around, and was a “great dad.”

Next, Jade shut down marriage rumors when she answered another fan who asked, “Did you get married and are now broken up?”

Jade answered, “Nooo. LOL I never got married”

The Teen Mom 2 star has a rocky past with her now-ex, Sean. The two were often seen arguing on the show, and Jade struggled with Sean’s history with addiction.

Jade’s romantic relationship isn’t the only one on the rocks for the reality tv star. She also admitted that she doesn’t have a relationship with her mom in her Q&A session.

Jade may not have a man or her mom in her life, but she is close with another Teen Mom 2 star

One relationship that is going well for Jade is the one she shares with fellow Teen Mom 2 castmate, Briana DeJesus. She told fans, “On TM2 I’m closest to @_brianadejesus I love her and her family so much. Good ppl fr. can’t wait for you guys to see me and Bri’s road trip lmaooo.”

Jade claimed she’s keeping busy being a mom and working these days. She opened her own salon last year, Hair Slayed by Jade, and seems to be flourishing as a hairdresser and makeup artist.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus and is scheduled to return on Tuesday, May 4th at 8/7c on MTV.