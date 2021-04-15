Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
Teen Mom 2: Here’s why Jade Cline is proud of her parenting skills


Jade Cline of Teen Mom 2
Jade shared that she’s proud of how she’s raised her daughter, Kloie. Pic credit: MTV

Jade Cline of Teen Mom 2 recently shared with her followers that she is proud of the way she raised her daughter, Kloie.

Jade shared a tweet with her 87.8k followers this week that t read, “I’m so proud of how Ive raised my daughter, every time we go to the park or somewhere public she is so polite and so sweet to everyone. My heart 😊💓🥰”

She shares her three-year-old daughter, Kloie, with her off-again boyfriend, Sean Austin.

Jade also shared some videos of her daughter at the park after visiting a local chiropractor. After the park, Jade shared a video of Kloie picking out a pineapple cupcake with a cherry on top as a special treat.

Jade’s followers showed her some love in the comments

Some of Jade’s Twitter followers showed up in her comments to praise the mom of one.

Jade Cline of Teen Mom 2 on Twitter
Jade told fans she’s proud of the way she’s raised her daughter. Pic credit: @jade_desere/Twitter

One of her fans replied, “And that is how we know we are doing something right. Sweet polite kids turn into sweet, polite adults that love to help others. Every time I see my grown daughter doing things, like cooking for her elderly neighbor or mowing the lady’s grass my heart grows”

Jade Cline of Teen Mom 2 on Twitter
Fans supported Jade’s parenting. Pic credit: @jade_desere/Twitter

The 23-year-old Teen Mom 2 star made headlines recently when she announced (another) breakup from her baby daddy, Sean.

Jade Cline of Teen Mom 2 on Instagram
Jade shared on her IG stories that she went to the chiropractor, took Kloie to the park, and had doughnuts afterwards. Pic credit: @jadecline_/Instagram

Jade and Sean broke up after rumors surfaced that they were engaged or married

The two had just reconciled their rocky relationship last month and shared racy pics online (which she has since deleted). At the time, Jade praised her then-boyfriend, saying, “loving you has always felt so right. I’m so proud of you…”

“You’ve proved people who’ve mad [sic] mistakes can change, evolve, improve, and learn. It hasn’t always been easy but it’s always been worth it. cheers to us and forever.”

But it looks like forever wasn’t in the cards for the couple, when less than one month later, she told her fans that they “could have” Sean after discovering he had joined Tinder.

The licensed cosmetologist sparked rumors at the end of last month when she was spotted sporting a huge diamond ring on her left ring finger while she and Sean were enjoying a getaway in Las Vegas.

Fans of the show will get to catch up with Jade next month when Teen Mom 2 returns to the air on Tuesday, May 4 at 8/7c on MTV.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.

