Teen Mom 2: Fans sound off about new cast, threaten not to watch

The cast of this seasons’ Teen Mom 2: Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline, and Ashley Jones. Pic credit: MTV

The Teen Mom franchise announced that the new season of Teen Mom 2 starts Tuesday, May 4 and some fans of the show claimed they won’t be watching.

On both their Twitter and Instagram pages, Teen Mom shared a video preview for the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2.

This season will feature a change in cast members

This season will feature a cast change, as Chelsea DeBoer announced during last season’s reunion that she wouldn’t be filming for the franchise any longer after nearly 11 years on the show.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Her replacement will be Ashley Jones from Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant.

Joining Ashley will be previous cast members Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, and Jade Cline.

Fans of the show posted comments on both Twitter and Instagram in response to the new season, and a lot of them will be missing Chelsea’s presence on the hit series.

Love Teen Mom as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Growing up, glo’ing up, and getting through it! The moms are blossoming—with a fresh addition. 🌱 Spring into new episodes of #TeenMom2 Tuesday, May 4th on @MTV! 🌼 pic.twitter.com/pcsUamRI31 — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) April 6, 2021

Some fans claimed they won’t be watching the new season without Chelsea as part of the cast

One fan wrote a lengthy comment on Instagram, claiming they won’t be watching Teen Mom 2 without Chelsea as part of the cast, but will be sticking to watching Teen Mom OG instead.

They wrote, “I’m definitely not going to watch Teen Mom 2 especially that Chelsea is not on anymore. I followed Chelsea and her family on Instagram. And I see them there.”

“I’m sticking with the Teen Mom OG. I like the way better. They should have just added the other two original girls from Teen Mom 2 kail and Leah to the Teen Mom OG.”

“Instead of keep adding new people. This show will never be the same again.”

One fan isn’t interested in watching the new season without Chelsea. Pic credit: @teenmom/Instagram

Some fans aren’t looking forward to some of the other cast members, old and new

Other fans of Teen Mom 2 commented on their Instagram page, voicing which moms they weren’t looking forward to having on the show this season.

One follower wrote, “Can we not have Brianna back on this season? Asking for everyone!!!”

Another wasn’t thrilled about the new addition to the cast: “I’m not down for Ashley and all her drama. She’s so disrespectful to everyone! Not a good look…”

A couple fans were less than thrilled about Briana and Ashley as part of the cast. Pic credit: @TeenMom/Twitter

Still more trolls had something to say about the new season

One commented that they would rather watch Young + Pregnant. Another said they have had enough with the new moms as cast members.

Some more fans wished Chelsea hadn’t left the show, and one was only concerned with watching Kail and Leah.

Still more fans weren’t happy about the new cast members. Pic credit: @teenmom/Instagram

Even more Teen Mom 2 fans commented on their Twitter post, calling out the show’s name for not “properly representing” teen pregnancy and motherhood.

One Twitter follower commented that new castmate Ashley is receiving a lot of hate and called out Briana and Jade as “garbage people with drama,” insinuating that they should have shade thrown at them, as well.

Fans called out Briana and Jade, wished the name of the show would change, and thought Ashley would bring some drama that Chelsea lacked. Pic credit: @TeenMom/Twitter

Did MTV make a cast change to add more drama to the show?

One fan on Twitter felt that Ashley was hired to replace Chelsea to bring some more drama to the show.

Each of the five moms bring different stories and histories to the show, which is part of what makes Teen Mom 2 unique.

True fans of the show will be tuning in next month to catch up on where they left off with all five castmates.

Returning this season are Kail, who might be done having kids, and her sons Isaac, Lincoln, Lux and Creed. Leah, whose fans praised her “glow up,” and her daughters Ali, Aleeah and Addie.

Briana, who has made headlines for her tweets lately, and her daughters Nova and Stella will be returning along with Jade, who split again from ex Sean, and her daughter Kloie.

And new cast member Ashley and her daughter Holly will be joining the cast, formerly of Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus, returning to the air on Tuesday, May 4 at 8/7c on MTV.