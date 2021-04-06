Teen Mom 2 return date announced: Here’s when to watch and what to expect

Kailyn Lowry is back for another season of Teen Mom 2. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 is coming back with a brand new season in just a few weeks.

Viewers can expect to see Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, Jade Cline, Briana DeJesus, and the newest addition to the show, Ashley Jones.

The new string of episodes will begin airing on Tuesday, May 4th, which means that, including tonight, there are just four new episodes of Teen Mom OG left.

What will happen on this season of Teen Mom 2?

Earlier today, MTV released the trailer for the newest season of Teen Mom 2.

Of course, all the moms will be sharing what has been going on in their lives since viewers last saw them. This season was filmed from last fall on, which means there is roughly a six-month time gap from when it happened to when it will air.

Some of the footage was self-shot again, though there are more scenes filmed like viewers are used to seeing.

This will be the first season of the show without Chelsea Houska. She confirmed her exit on the last Teen Mom 2 reunion and welcomed her fourth child earlier this year. As she moves on from reality TV life, Ashley Jones and Bariki Smith will step into the slot she and Cole DeBoer once filled.

Briana DeJesus appears to have filmed with her tattoo artist boyfriend, Javi, as she gets work done by him while on camera. Her situation with Devoin Austin was tense last season and speculation is that continues in the upcoming one as well.

Jade Cline had some work done, which was filmed for Teen Mom 2. The trailer shows her being wheeled out, and her recent photos online have caused commotion as she looks significantly different. Her relationship with Sean Austin appears to be going well, though in the footage shown she is seen saying she doesn’t want to get married.

Both Leah Messer and Kailyn Lowry’s storylines will heavily focus on their children. Leah is heard saying it won’t be easy, but it will be worth it, and in another scene, she is shown on the phone talking about needing an ultrasound. As for Kailyn, she keeps busy as she raises her four boys, manages her two podcasts, and deals with all life throws her way.

Ashley Jones was chosen as Chelsea Houska’s replacement. Her story comes with a lot of ups and downs, including her relationship. Bariki (called Bar) Smith is her baby daddy, and he will be a part of her storyline. Be prepared, though, it could be a wild ride.

When will Teen Mom 2’s new season premiere?

Right now, the season premiere date is set for Tuesday, May 4th. Currently, the timeslot is being occupied by Teen Mom OG. Once that season is over, and the reunion has aired, Teen Mom 2 will begin its run.

Teen Mom 2 returns Tuesday, May 4 at 8/7c on MTV.