Leah Messer says shady Kailyn Lowry birthday photos were ‘taken out of context’

Leah Messer and Kailyn Lowry of Teen Mom 2. Pic credit: MTV

Leah Messer of Teen Mom 2 shared some questionable pics of Kailyn Lowry for her birthday, but she says they were “taken out of context.”

After Leah shared a series of photos on Instagram for Kail’s birthday earlier this month, some fans claimed Leah was throwing shade at her fellow Teen Mom 2 star.

In the birthday post, Leah wrote, “They say that a picture is worth a thousand words.. From one 👑 to another @kaillowry – Happy BIRTHday, sistaaa sistaa! ILYSM. Here’s to many more adventures Queen. 🥂🚀♥️”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Most of the pics showed Leah and Kail on some of their vacations together over the years. Some of the photos showed Kailyn asleep, lying on the ground while scrolling through her phone, and in her swimsuit as the two were in the water.

Teen Mom2 fans claimed that Leah only posted flattering pictures of herself

Some viewers commented that Leah Messer posted only pics that flattered herself and were less-than-flattering snaps of her friend Kailyn Lowry. Leah responded to the claims that she intentionally posted unflattering pics of Kail.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

She responded in an interview with Heavy. “Honestly, it’s funny to me how things get taken out of context — even that post. It was supposed to be more meaningful and celebratory than how we both looked in the photos.”

“Kail liked the photos, but at the end of the day, you gotta let it roll off [your shoulders].”

Leah is no stranger to being publicly shamed, especially on social media. She had some advice for others experiencing online shaming.

She said, “My advice for anyone who is being shamed online is to stay true to yourself [and focus] on your goals and your health. Learn from the difficult times. If they’re not paying your bills, pay them no mind.”

Leah’s personal struggles have been in the public eye for over a decade

Leah Messer has been in the public eye for over a decade and certainly knows a thing or two about being criticized. Fans first met Leah when she was a teenager pregnant with twins on 16 and Pregnant.

Her failed marriage to Corey Simms was broadcast on the show and her infidelity with ex-boyfriend Robbie. Fans of the show also watched Leah deal with the difficult journey of her daughter Ali’s health struggles with muscular dystrophy.

Leah’s life was scrutinized again when she went through another failed marriage to Jeremy Calvert. Even more of Leah’s struggles were put on blast when she admitted that she secretly battled opioid addiction.

Leah has stood up to her haters and remains positive

Leah took it upon herself to clear up the judgment she received when rumors crept up that she was pregnant with her fourth baby. Leah also shared a motivational post recently, telling other women to “boss up.”

The reality TV star has overcome a lot in the last decade and things seem to be headed in the right direction for the mom of three. Leah authored a book last year that has gotten rave reviews.

Leah Messer hasn’t let life in the public eye stop her from improving herself and being a good mom to daughters Ali, Aleeah, and Addie.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.