Teen Mom 2: Leah Messer reveals whether or not she’s pregnant after rumors surface

Leah Messer of Teen Mom. Pic credit: MTV

Leah Messer of Teen Mom shared a TikTok video on her Instagram account on Thursday to nix rumors that she’s pregnant in a humorous way.

In the video, Leah pops in front of several different headlines, as the background music says “yep” or “nope” (derived from rapper E-40’s song) based on the gossip claims.

Leah shot down pregnancy rumors

The first article asks if Leah is pregnant, to which she lip synced, “nope.” The next background article says Leah and ex Jeremy Calvert are dating, to which she lip synced, “yep.”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Another article claiming she’s pregnant pops up behind her and she again mouths, “nope” along with the music. The next article shows a picture of Leah dressed in a gown, saying that she’s a “proud single mother who knows what she wants in a man” to which she gives a “yep.”

Another article asking if Leah is pregnant with her fourth child appears and Leah pops up again to denounce it with a “nope.” The next article quotes her as saying, “Listen if I were to ever get remarried and let’s say they didn’t have kids and would want a child, it would have to come with terms and conditions this time because I put my work in. I don’t know.”

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

It continued, “Whatever’s meant to be will happen,” to which she gives a wink and points at the camera with another “yep.” One last article insinuating that Leah is pregnant appears and she nixes it yet again with one last “nope.”

Leah is mom to Aleeah, Aliannah, and Adalynn

Leah already is mom to three daughters: twins Aleeah Grace and Aliannah Hope (Ali) and daughter Adalynn Faith (Addy). Aleeah and Ali’s father is Leah’s ex-husband, Corey Simms and Addy’s dad is ex-husband, Jeremy Calvert.

Leah rose to fame in 2009 when she was featured on 16 and Pregnant (later Teen Mom 2) as a 17-year-old cheerleader from West Virginia pregnant with twin girls. She had only been with her then-boyfriend Corey for a month before discovering she was pregnant.

The two had struggles with infidelity when Leah repeatedly slept with her ex-boyfriend, Robbie. Leah and Corey eventually reconciled and married in 2010, but it didn’t last long after Corey discovered that Leah had again cheated with Robbie. The two divorced a year later in 2011.

One of Leah’s twins was born with muscular dystrophy

Leah and Corey’s twins were born prematurely via C-section. Daughter Ali was born with muscular dystrophy and her medical battles have played out on Teen Mom over the years.

Leah wed second husband, Jeremy Calvert in 2012 and they welcomed a daughter, Addy in 2013. Leah and Jeremy called it quits in 2014 and the couple divorced.

Leah went on to date Jason Jordan, who was a main figure in the show while they dated and even moved in together when things between them got serious. Leah and Jason split in 2019 after a year of dating on and off. Leah’s Instagram bio link takes fans to the Amazon website for her book, entitled Hope, Grace & Faith, which also happens to be the middle names of her daughters.

Teen Mom airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.