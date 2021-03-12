Leah Messer talks about women’s lives being scrutinized, tells followers to ‘boss up’

Leah Messer of Teen Mom. Pic credit: MTV

Leah Messer of Teen Mom wrote a lengthy message to fans about women being scrutinized, telling them to “boss up.”

She took to Instagram to post the inspiring message.

Leah wrote, “Regardless of how many years I’ve been on TV, I will never stop being amazed by some of the headlines…but honestly, why is it that everyone is so concerned with a woman’s uterus? Or assumes a woman is looking for a relationship or to have kids?”

“Why is THAT what makes the headlines? Is that what society is accustomed to? Is that what you assume when you see a single woman? Some women just want their space to discover themselves,” she expressed.

Leah reiterated that not all women have the same goals

Leah then discussed how women don’t fit into the parameters of what society deems a perfect woman.

“Some women just want their own successful careers! Some women love cooking, and some women don’t! Some women want a big family, and some women don’t!” She exclaimed.

“Some women want to get married, and some women don’t,” she continued. “Boss up ladies, get that degree, open that business, turn down the proposal, leave the toxic relationship, be YOU and do WHAT you want to do no matter what society tells you.”

“You don’t have to rush your timeline gorgeous. Just live a life you’re proud of! Ily,” she concluded her powerful statement.

For 11 years, Leah has had every aspect of her life projected on TV and in the news. The headlines she is referring to seem to be about Leah being pregnant.

Leah addressed pregnancy rumors

Rumors have been swirling that Leah was expecting her fourth baby for weeks. She shot down the rumors earlier with a TikTok video addressing the issue.

In the video, she not only denied a pregnancy but also confirmed that she’s open to another child one day if the conditions are right.

This came just before her recent Instagram post about how not all women have the same goals in life. It seemed to imply that she is enjoying being single and raising her three daughters, and isn’t necessarily on the prowl for a new man or to get pregnant any time soon.

Leah tagged The J. Burke Project in her post who happens to be her field content creator and has appeared in some of her pics on Instagram. Leah has been busy raising her three daughters, Aleeah, Aliannah (Ali), and Adalynn (Addie).

Leah focuses on her three daughters, Aleeah, Ali and Addie

Her daughter Ali was born with a rare form of muscular dystrophy, which has been documented on the show, Ali’s twin, Aleeah is a competitive cheerleader and Addie is always the center of attention with her witty remarks.

Combining their middle names, Leah wrote a book entitled Hope, Grace & Faith. Leah frequently uses the hashtags #HopeGraceFaith and #GirlMom on social media.

Teen Mom airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.