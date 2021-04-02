New Teen Mom 2 sneak peek introduces Ashley Jones, Bariki Smith

Ashley and Bariki are the newest members the Teen Mom 2 family. Pic credit: MTV

MTV released a new Teen Mom 2 sneak peek that introduces Ashley Jones and Bariki Smith into the hit show.

Fans know Ashley and Bariki from their time on Young + Pregnant. The show documented Ashley’s pregnancy with their daughter, Holly, and the couple’s rocky romance.

In December, news broke that Ashley had been tapped to replace departing Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska.

Ashley joins Leah Messer, Kailyn Lowry, Briana DeJesus, and Jade Cline. The latter and Ashley are no strangers to conflict thanks to their time on Young and Pregnant.

Ashley introduces new Teen Mom 2 sneak peek

MTV has finally shared a glimpse of the debut of Ashley’s new gig on Teen Mom 2. Ashley introduced the video, expressing her excitement over joining the hit show.

“I am so excited to join Teen Mom 2. I can’t give too much away but check out this OMG moment from the upcoming premiere,” Ashley shared before the video rolled.

Bariki, Ashley, and 3-year-old Holly enjoy some family time together playing mini-golf. Ashley’s introduction also featured her reading a story to the adorable toddler.

The OMG moment Ashely referred to in the introduction is her engagement to Bariki. Ashley and Bariki walk along the pier at night when he pops the question, bringing her to tears.

MTV’s not giving away Ashley’s answer just yet, either. The footage cuts off as she covers her crying face.

Their engagement is no secret, though. Bariki spilled the good news last November on social media that Ashley did say yes.

What do Teen Mom 2 fans think of Ashley joining the show?

The Teen Mom Twitter account tweeted the news Ashley was the latest addition to Teen Mom 2 and included the sneak peek footage.

Fans didn’t waste any time sharing their thoughts on Ashley replacing Chelsea. The reaction is not good news for Ashley and Bariki. It seems Twitter isn’t thrilled with them joining Teen Mom 2.

Several users admitted to fast-forwarding through Ashley on Young + Pregnant.

There was a consensus among many Twitter users that only the original stars, Kailyn and Leah, are worth watching. One fan even suggested combing the original cast members from Teen Mom 2 and Teen Mom OG into one show.

The response wasn’t all hate, though. A couple of users expressed their excitement over having Ashley on the show.

Only time will tell if Teen Mom 2 fans warm up to Ashley Jones and Bariki Smith on the MTV show. The sneak peek was intriguing but didn’t excite fans.

MTV has not announced a premiere date for Teen Mom 2 Season 11. However, with Teen Mom OG winding down, there should be news soon.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus on MTV.