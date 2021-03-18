Teen Mom 2: Leah Messer confirms filming, shows MTV crews

Leah Messer of Teen Mom 2. Pic credit: MTV

Leah Messer of Teen Mom 2 is back to filming the MTV show with her three daughters, and she gave fans a little sneak peek of what it’s like to get ready to make new scenes for the reality show.

It turns out that, even when filming on a holiday such as St. Patrick’s Day, it’s important to keep things looking like it could be any day of the year, something that Leah tried to explain to her young daughter in a cute clip revealing this new filming news.

Leah filmed MTV crews, confirming filming is taking place for next season

In a clip that was shared to her Instagram stories, Leah was driving with her window rolled down. She told the camera, “Just when I thought I had a break… look… look who’s back!”

As the camera turned to see what she was looking at, we saw an MTV film crew, ready to catch some new footage for the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2.

Next, Leah directed the camera to her daughters swinging at a playground and said, “Look at them babies.” Then she said, “Nice shades, Grace. Pretty sure those are mine.” Grace is her daughter Aleeah’s middle name, which she sometimes calls her.

Next, she brought daughter Ali in front of the camera and says, “Ali, we gotta pretend that it’s not St. Paddy’s Day.”

Ali replied, “We can’t.”

Leah asked, “Why?”

Ali responded, “Cuz you have to wear green” when Leah interrupted and excitedly said, “We got to cuz we gotta film. We gotta pretend that we’re not filming on St. Patrick’s Day.”

Leah teased daughter Ali about wearing green for St. Patrick’s Day

Ali told her mom, “Well, oh well. We have to wear green.”

Leah asked her, “Or what?”

And Ali replied, “I don’t wanna get pinched.”

Leah teased, “Ahh, I’m gonna pinch you.”

Ali told her mom, “No, you’re not.”

Leah wished followers a Happy St. Patrick’s Day and daughter Ali waved and said goodbye to the camera.

Leah is proud of her daughters, calls them ‘incredibly talented’

Leah recently referred to her daughters as “incredibly talented little ladies” in an interview. Leah often shares pics of her twins with her 2.4 million followers, using the hashtag #SimmsTwins.

Fans of Teen Mom have practically watched Leah’s girls grow up on camera. Leah and Corey have found a way to co-parent that works best for their daughters, who seem to be well-adjusted pre-teens.

Leah recently addressed rumors that she was pregnant again

Although rumors recently circulated that Leah might be pregnant with a fourth baby, she quickly shot them down in the form of a TikTok video. She did say, however, that she would be open to having more kids in the future if circumstances were right.

Leah also sent a positive message to her female followers last week after she grew tired of the tabloids’ headlines. For now, Leah seems to be focusing on herself and her girls and it suits her well.

Teen Mom airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.