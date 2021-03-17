Leah Messer reveals she may write another book, says her daughters are ‘incredibly talented little ladies’

Leah Messer of Teen Mom 2. Pic credit: MTV

Leah Messer of Teen Mom 2 took to Instagram on Wednesday to share an article on her stories of a new interview she recently gave. She shared a preview of the article and followers could read the entire article on her swipe-up.

Leah talked about everything from her three daughters, Ali, Aleeah, and Addie, to her book and working on getting licensed as a realtor in the state of West Virginia.

Leah is happy about her book’s reviews

When talking about her book, entitled Hope Grace & Faith, Leah said she was happy about the positive feedback it has received. Out of thousands of readers, the book has earned nearly a perfect rating of five stars on Amazon.

Leah’s interview was conducted over the phone. She told the reporter about the positive feedback from her book, “It was very cathartic for me. I just feel that I own my story. I really feel that, based on the feedback, it has made a difference in many other people’s lives and that’s what it’s all about for me.”

The 29-year-old mother of three even expressed that she might be up for writing another book if that’s what her fans want.

When talking about her purpose in life, Leah said, “My main focus is to continue building my brand and career, and being the best mommy that I can be to my daughters. They’re my reason for everything. They’re my purpose. They’re why I do everything.”

What do Leah’s daughters aspire to be when they grow up?

Leah was asked about what her three daughters’ future careers might be. Speaking of daughter Ali, who is one of Leah’s twins and is 11 years old, she said, “Ali loves reading and writing. She is my next best-selling author, period.”

Ali’s twin sister, Aleeah, is the musical one in the family. According to Leah, “It’s something that she discovered she loved during the pandemic.”

She continued, “When she grows up she says she wants to be a marine biologist.”

Leah’s youngest daughter, eight-year-old Addie, is, as Leah put it, “a little funny when it comes to her career. When she grows up she wants to be a teacher just so she can boss little kids around.”

She shared that Addie also loves to dance.

Leah is proud of her daughters and isn’t afraid to publicly announce it. She said, “I swear I’m not saying it because they’re my daughters, but they’re incredibly talented little ladies. I feel really proud.”

Leah’s daughters are proud of her accomplishments

Leah shared how the girls felt about her accomplishments. She told the reporter, “They were proud of me [for finishing my book] and I just want to be able to leave that legacy behind for them and be their biggest role model. I’m taking the lead on that in their lives so they can do even more [when they’re older].”

Leah first made headlines when she joined the cast of 16 and Pregnant in 2010 when she and then-boyfriend, Corey Simms, welcomed twin daughters, Aleeah and Aliannah (Ali). The couple didn’t last and they divorced after only eight months of marriage.

Leah later married Jeremy Calvert two years later and they share her daughter, Adalynn (Addie). Leah recently stated that although she’s in a good place, she’s open to having more children if the opportunity presented itself and circumstances were ideal.

Leah also unleashed on social media after relentless rumors surfaced that she was pregnant with her fourth child. She denied those rumors and sent an encouraging message to her followers, telling other women to “boss up.”

Teen Mom airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.