Leah Messer gets criticized for putting daughter in short skirt for cheerleading competition

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer loves her daughters, and she’ll do anything for them.

That includes being there for them as they pursue extra-curricular activities.

Her oldest daughter Aleeah loves cheerleading, and she competed over the weekend.

She shared a photo of the competition on her Instagram profile.

And while many of her followers loved tagging along for the ride, some people thought that Aleeah’s cheerleading outfit was inappropriate.

Leah Messer posted the photo on Instagram

While Leah was proud of her daughter and gladly shared the photo to give credit to her coach for being a role model for her daughter, her followers couldn’t help but point to the negative.

“Her skirt is so short,” one person wrote, while another downright asked a question, “is her skirt too short or is it just me?” to avoid making an accusation.

One person pointed to the amount of makeup that Leah’s daughter was wearing.

“This is ridiculous.. her face looks harder than concrete with all that makeup and fake tan. What is going on in America.?. This is why they have so much problems with their kids,” the person wrote.

But Leah did have plenty of people who came to her defense, sharing that this is just the way it is in competitive cheerleading these days.

It’s not like Aleeah walks around with this much makeup during the day or at school.

Leah Messer has been criticized a lot lately

In the past year, Leah has dealt with plenty of criticism. Not only was she accused of joining a cult, but some also criticized her for entertaining the idea of dating Jeremy Calvert again.

In more recent times, Leah was slammed after she asked for donations for the Tree People, a charity initiative she decided to get involved with.

People thought it was rude, as they know she makes a lot of money with Teen Mom 2.

In addition, people had plenty to say when Leah started promoting a weight loss product at the beginning of the year.

Leah may have learned her lesson. She isn’t addressing any of the mean or negative comments that come her way. Instead, she’s focusing on what’s important, including the well-being of her children and her business ventures.

She’s currently filming the newest season of Teen Mom 2.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.