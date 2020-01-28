Leah Messer weight loss: Is Teen Mom 2 star deleting comments or are people changing their minds?

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Teen Mom star Leah Messer is currently working on transforming her life and her body.

She’s been vocal about her desire to get in shape for herself, so it didn’t come as a big surprise when she started sharing ads for her favorite products.

But it was a shock when she started promoting Flat Tummy products, as she’s already one of the skinniest Teen Mom stars in the entire franchise.

At first, people were furious, but things appear to be changing on Leah’s Instagram. However, the reason for this change could have something to do with Leah possibly deleting negative comments.

Leah Messer gets credit for hot body

In a new post that Leah shared with her followers on Instagram, she’s showing off her body after claiming to use the product to get in shape. The post is an ad, but Leah looks lean, healthy, and happy.

But the tone on this post is much different than previous posts.

Two things could be happening. One, people could be changing their minds about Leah’s decision to work with the company. The comments are now in support of Leah and her changing body.

Or two, Leah could be deleting all of the negative comments to boost the product to her followers. In addition to the many positive comments, Messer is also making the effort to comment on those positive messages from fans. This means that these positive comments and her replies are pushed to the top of the post.

Leah Messer had previously been slammed over ad

Leah first posted about her weight loss journey during the first week of January, revealing it was part of her New Year’s Resolution for 2020.

At the time, she revealed she was starting out with the product and she did share it was an ad. Her followers were furious with her decision to lose weight and promote it to younger girls, as she is already very thin.

A week later, she was doing it again, posting a photo of herself in a gym-like setting. She was sitting on a yoga mat with workout equipment around her. In the caption, she revealed she was so thrilled with the product because she didn’t need equipment and didn’t need to leave the house – contradicting everything she had posted on social media.

Despite harsh comments from her followers, Leah’s recent post about the weight loss product appears to gather nothing but praise.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.